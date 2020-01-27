Jorge Masvidal Responds To Lookalike Winning Grammy Award

Masvidal Honored To Win Grammy

Jorge Masvidal poked fun at his lookalike winning a Grammy award this past weekend.

Dan Smyers — one half of country music duo Dan + Shay — accepted the award for Best Country Duo Group Performance on Saturday night.

What was most striking was how similar he looked to Masvidal with his long black hair and beard. One fan tagged Masvidal on Twitter noting the similarities and “Gamebred” seems to have been amused.

The BMF champion joked that he was honored to win a Grammy and took some sly shots at Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman in the process.

“Honored to have received a Grammy for my hit. Thank you all that appreciate my work and stay tuned for next album ‘Dont be a Beta’ w/ two hit tracks ‘Too Much Man For You’ and ‘Who’.”

Honored to have received a Grammy for my hit. Thank you all that appreciate my work and stay tuned for next album “ Dont be a Beta “ w/ two hit tracks “ Too Much Man For You “ and “Who” https://t.co/LmgwL1zClG — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 27, 2020

Masvidal, of course, was targeting a fight with McGregor next. However, the Irishman chose not to call him out following his successful return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this month.

Masvidal felt McGregor didn’t want the fight so his target has shifted to welterweight champion Usman — at least, until “The Notorious” possibly changes his mind.