Jorge Masvidal: Leon Edwards Fight Will Happen If He Beats Tyron Woodley

Masvidal Open To Edwards Fight

There is a possibility we could finally see Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards throw down this year.

The pair made headlines last March following their backstage physical confrontation at UFC London that birthed the famous “three piece and a soda” meme. Since then, many have wanted to see them collide in the Octagon.

Instead, they have faced different opponents with Edwards now set to face former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the UFC London headliner on March 21. Masvidal, meanwhile, could be set to challenge current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman this summer.

Should both fighters come out on top, Masvidal sees a fight with Edwards happening.

“If Leon wins the fight, it’s going to happen,” Masvidal told Submission Radio recently. “Me and him are going to definitely fight, because now he’s a very strong candidate for the fight.”

However, if Woodley were to win, things would be different. Masvidal and Woodley are not only friends but are managed by the same firm.

Regardless, “Gamebred” would only fight him if the title was on the line.

“In the case of Woodley, if I had to pick a guy that I wouldn’t fight, it would be him,” Masvidal added. “That’s not a guy that I want to fight. But if we’re going fight, if we’re both in position for the belt, yeah, we’ll do it, and there’d be no heat about it. Afterwards, we’d go hang out, f*cking eat food, talk sh*t. Me and Woodley have a really good relationship and we see things really similar. It’s just business. It’s nothing personal, you know?”

The next few months will be very interesting for the welterweight division title picture.