Can’t be too surprised at UFC 244, but you can love the MMA rumors.

It’s be proven for years that the state of New York has one of the worst athletic commissions on the planet. Great fans, amazing venues, absolutely horrible government officials.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Celebrate Daylight Savings Time the Diaz Bros and or enjoy the extra time with your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Despite words from Dana White, don’t be surprised if Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz hold out for a rematch. Diaz in particular may only come back for a Masvidal or McGregor bout.

Rumor is Conor McGregor may be next for Masvidal. Word is the Miami fighter may not be that interested in the winner of UFC 245.

Rumors are Team Kelvin Gastelum were shocked Darren Till fought despite visa issues. Throughout the week Gastelum was expecting not to compete on Saturday night.

Andrei Arlovskimay be finally heading into retirement. A brutal knockout at UFC 244 may nudge the UFC and The Pitbull into calling it a career

Rumors point to Cain Velasquez losing his WWE debut so quickly due to knee surgery. Velasquez will be out a few months with an expected WWE return date in early March.

Another rumor pegged Tyson Fury as the original Brock Lesnar opponent last month for WWE.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.