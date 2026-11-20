Masayuki Kikuiri will meet Shogo Sato at Pancrase 369 on December 20 at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo. The promotion announced the welterweight matchup on November 19, scheduling it for three five-minute rounds rather than a championship distance.

Both are former Pancrase champions. The current card lists Kikuiri third in the division at 12-4-1 and Sato seventh at 5-2 with one no-contest. Kikuiri represents NEVER QUIT; Sato fights out of UNITED GYM TOKYO.

Sato captured the welterweight belt by stopping Osuman in April 2025. He subsequently lost to Kit Campbell in Road to UFC and surrendered his championship to Goiti Yamauchi in December. This booking brings him back after approximately a year away. Elsewhere on the card, Ryusei Tokida defends the flyweight championship against Satoru over five rounds.

Both fighters confirm the next assignment

In an English paraphrase of his Japanese announcement, Sato acknowledged having various thoughts about the matchup, confirmed that his fight was set and committed to another challenge. He asked supporters to get behind him without predicting a particular finish.

Kikuiri separately told his followers, in Japanese, that he would compete on consecutive cards and asked for their support. His response confirms his participation, not a newly disclosed long-term promotional contract.

A second appearance after Kikuiri’s return

That distinction matters because his return originally had a narrower scope. In a November 3 written interview with Takumi Nakamura, Kikuiri explained that Pancrase had approached him about one appearance after his PFL release. At that point, he had not decided whether he would remain with the Japanese promotion beyond the initial fight.

He said his manager informed him of the release in late July, following his March majority-decision defeat to Ernesto Rodriguez. Although he wanted another opportunity in PFL, he recognized that consecutive losses had put his position at risk. He described opponent-specific preparation and his experience against Logan Storley as important benefits of competing overseas.

The interview also left another international run as an ambition rather than a secured destination. Kikuiri discussed enjoying the experience of fighting abroad, hoped to compete two or three times a year and said he would consider worthwhile offers while taking his family responsibilities into account. Those were his pre-return plans, not fresh remarks about Sato.

His November 8 comeback then supplied the immediate sporting context. Nakamura’s publication reported a second-round TKO over Shinichi Taira at 2:21, after Kikuiri resisted the wrestling exchanges and repeatedly returned his opponent to the ground before finishing with punches. The victory came at New Pier Hall, the Tokyo venue used for that November event.