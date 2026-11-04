Masayuki Kikuiri Explains PFL Exit, Keeps Overseas Return In Mind

Masayuki Kikuiri says his return to Pancrase is a one-fight arrangement, not a decision to abandon overseas competition. He explained his departure to Takumi Nakamura in a November 3 written interview.

Kikuiri told MMAPLANET that his manager informed him in late July that his contract had ended. He expected another chance after losing to Ernesto Rodriguez, but recognized the risk from successive defeats. The release happened months before this interview; it is not a new dismissal.

The PFL record separates those losses: Logan Storley beat him in the 2025 welterweight semifinal before Rodriguez won their March 28 meeting. His promotional profile lists an 11-4-1 career record, a 1-2 PFL record and two wins in Bellator.

A Return Without A Long-Term Commitment

He wants two or three fights annually and remains interested in competing abroad, citing enjoyment and the financial appeal of American purses. Marriage has made those decisions more consequential. Further Pancrase appearances remain possible if a suitable offer arrives, but he has not committed beyond this bout.

He credited overseas opposition, particularly Storley, with changing how he studies opponents and prepares specific strategies. The interview was conducted while Cole Henning was still his scheduled opponent, before the latest replacement; its assessment of Henning should not be applied to Shinichi Taira.

In a separate written interview published by Pancrase, Kikuiri said he readily accepted its offer following his release. He welcomed the chance to demonstrate what he had learned abroad to a Japanese audience.

He described practical difficulties preparing overseas: some hotels were far from supermarkets, while available breakfasts could be limited to bread and muffins. Supplies brought from Japan helped. Those experiences concerned weight management and physical preparation, not a claim that foreign opponents had different rules.

On competition itself, he emphasized differences between organizations’ judging criteria rather than national borders. His approach is to study the opponent and the promotion’s scoring priorities, then build the plan and training around those requirements.

Two Opponent Changes Test That Preparation

Two changes disrupted that method for this comeback. Kikuiri said it was his first experience of replacements before a fight. He found it unsettling, but expects to benefit from the experience. He characterized Taira as a rough, entertaining competitor.

Asked what he would deliver, Kikuiri said, in English translation:

I’ll show a perfect fight and won’t let Taira do anything.

His October 31 written reaction conveyed relief rather than another change of opponent. He thanked Taira for taking the offer approximately a week before the event, explaining that he had believed until two days earlier that his own appearance would be cancelled.

The revised Pancrase 368 main event is scheduled for three five-minute welterweight rounds on November 8 at New Pier Hall in Tokyo. Henning withdrew at his side’s request; the promotion did not provide a medical explanation. The current card lists Taira at 27-22-11.

Kikuiri also said he married on August 8, 2026. He expects his family to attend this fight and described providing for them as an added incentive to win.

Doors are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Japan time, with bouts starting at 1:30 p.m. U-NEXT carries the Japanese broadcast, while UFC Fight Pass provides English-language international coverage.