Marwan Rahiki Seeks Tommy McMillen Rematch, Pledges Greater Discipline

Marwan Rahiki would choose a Tommy McMillen rematch over a ranked opponent given another two wins. Speaking with Farah Hannoun in an interview uploaded October 22, he accepted the defeat while describing unfinished business.

Their September 12 meeting at Noche UFC provided the reason for that interest. At Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, McMillen applied pressure and landed the stronger individual blows in the opening round. Rahiki reversed the momentum in the second, knocking him down and threatening to end the contest. The American survived that difficult stretch, however, and controlled the third round to secure the victory after 15 minutes.

The official scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27, all for McMillen. Unanimous describes the agreement on the winner, not three identical totals. Two judges separated the fighters by one point and the other by two. Those margins help explain why the losing fighter can see a competitive route into another meeting without disputing who officially won. They do not turn a close contest into a draw, a split decision or a result awaiting correction.

A lesson about decisions inside the cage

He attributed his late struggles to exhaustion, a compressed preparation period and unfamiliar Arizona heat, not superior opposing wrestling. He acknowledged expecting an early knockout, had no regrets about taking the opportunity and stressed that McMillen won fairly. His clearest proposed adjustment concerned composure:

“But, like, in the fight, I have to be disciplined. And I have to just think before I act.”

That adjustment would be a new test for a fighter whose victories have all come inside the distance. UFC lists the Moroccan featherweight at 9-1, with eight knockout or technical-knockout wins and one submission. His first two UFC appearances ended early: Harry Hardwick was stopped at the end of the second round in March, and Ollie Schmid was stopped 2:47 into the opening round in May. Neither required him to manage a full third round.

The promotion’s history also records his October 2025 Contender Series finish of Ananias Mulumba at 2:13 of round two. That sequence establishes why September was more than the removal of an unbeaten record: it was his first UFC fight to reach the judges. At 24, training with Lion’s Den Academy, he now has experience of a fight continuing beyond his strongest offensive spell. His previous ability to force stoppages remains part of his record, but it is not evidence that every opponent will fold on the same schedule.

The UFC awarded the pair Fight of the Night, recognition that went to both participants rather than only to the winner. That distinction gives Rahiki something tangible to build on commercially even as the official loss remains on his record.

Why McMillen presented a different test

McMillen’s route to this matchup was different. His Contender Series appearance against David Mgoyan in September 2025 went three rounds and ended in a majority decision. He then stopped Manolo Zecchini at 3:57 of the first round in April and Alberto Montes at 3:29 of the third in July. The Montes finish had already shown that his offense could remain effective late in a three-round contest; the Rahiki fight required him to recover from serious trouble as well.

His official profile lists five knockout wins, five submissions and two decisions in a 12-0 career. The submission column includes guillotines and rear-naked chokes, while his background includes two Montana state wrestling championships. That combination matters when considering a second fight: treating him only as a forward-moving striker would overlook an established grappling component. He trains at Red Hawk Academy with Tim Welch and Sean O’Malley. Those are existing credentials, not proof of what either fighter would accomplish in a rematch.

There was also a marked difference in familiarity with the setting. The promotion’s pre-fight preview placed McMillen’s gym just 10 minutes from the Arizona venue, while describing Rahiki as Sydney-based. It also noted that Schmid had been a late replacement for Jack Jenkins in Perth. September therefore matched two developing prospects whose earlier assignments had unfolded under different circumstances, not two established contenders with identical routes through the division.

Rahiki would welcome a future main event, but confirmed no booking or return date. He discussed Luke Riley as another prospect, Morocco training opportunities and a hoped-for busy 2027 ending in the rankings. A rematch remains a preference, not an announcement.