Marwan Rahiki–JooSang Yoo Reported For UFC Sydney In February

Marwan Rahiki and JooSang Yoo are reportedly set to meet when the UFC returns to Sydney in February. Nolan King said on November 1 that multiple sources had confirmed the matchup to him and Farah Hannoun. The proposed featherweight contest would bring together two fighters coming off decision defeats.

The original MMA Junkie report by Matt Erickson, King and Hannoun says the people confirming the fight requested anonymity because the promotion had not formally announced it. That distinction remains important: the UFC’s current public event page lists the main event and co-main event, but does not yet list Rahiki against Yoo.

UFC Sydney is scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at Afterpay Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. The arena confirms that local date. The UFC lists the main card for February 6 at 5 p.m. Eastern, reflecting the time difference rather than a separate event. The venue says its ticketed start time is still to be confirmed.

Quillan Salkilld against Benoît Saint Denis occupies the lightweight main-event position on the promotion’s page. Robert Whittaker against Bogdan Guskov is also listed, at light heavyweight. No fight order or start time for the reported Rahiki–Yoo contest has been announced on that page.

Marwan Rahiki vs. JooSang Yoo is headed to #UFCSydney, multiple sources tell me and @Farah_Hannoun. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. pic.twitter.com/oJ2KhHFgBu — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 1, 2026

Different Routes To A Bounce-Back Assignment

For Rahiki, who was born in Morocco and trains at Lion’s Den Academy, the proposed assignment would return him to his Australian training base. His official UFC profile lists a 9-1 professional record, with eight knockout or technical-knockout wins and one submission. None of his victories has required a decision.

His route into the promotion included a second-round stoppage of Ananias Mulumba on the October 14, 2025, Contender Series show. He then stopped Harry Hardwick at the end of round two in his UFC debut on March 14, 2026. A first-round finish of Ollie Schmid followed on May 2, with the official time listed as 2:47.

Tommy McMillen ended that unbeaten run at Noche UFC on September 12. The official bout history identifies the result as a three-round unanimous-decision defeat for Rahiki. He is listed with a 72-inch reach, half an inch longer than Yoo’s, while standing one inch taller at five feet eight.

Yoo enters the reported pairing with a 9-2 record. His official profile divides his nine victories into four knockouts, four decisions and one submission, giving him a different distribution of finishes and distance wins from Rahiki. He represents South Korea and trains at Korean Zombie MMA.

His UFC debut produced a 28-second knockout of Jeka Saragih at UFC 316 on June 7, 2025. Daniel Santos stopped him 21 seconds into the second round at UFC 320 that October. Yoo then returned at UFC 331 on September 19, 2026, where Michael Aswell Jr. won a three-round split decision.

Those results leave Yoo seeking his first promotional win since his debut. His official biography also records featherweight championships in AFC and Heat. The proposed Sydney bout is a new opponent assignment, not a rematch of either man’s most recent contest, and no outcome has been established.