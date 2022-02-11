 Skip to Content

Marvin Vettori Trashes Conor McGregor For Backing Israel Adesanya: “Great Display Of Feminism”

Vettori ripped McGregor for his praise of Adesanya.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Marvin Vettori wasn’t happy to see Israel Adesanya getting support from the likes of Conor McGregor.

Let’s just say there is no love lost between Vettori and his former foe Adesanya. Months removed their rematch at UFC 263, Vettori would show some disdain to Adesanya and where he gets his support from. As the UFC Middleweight Champion makes the walk to the Octagon at UFC 271, he’d receive nothing but praise from fellow superstar Conor McGregor.

“Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster! Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV!”

Adesanya would return the favor, offering praise of his own to the former two-division champion. 

Vettori Reacts

To put it in a few words, Vettori did not like the vibe. He’d hate on both following the exchange.

“Nice seeing p****** standing one for another,” Vettori wrote on Twitter. “Great display of feminism”

‘The Italian Dream’ was unable to accomplish his dream of becoming a UFC Champion when he faced off against Adesanya last June. The second time wouldn’t be the charm for Vettori as he lost the rematch again by decision. 

While the two middleweights showed some respect to each other after the fight, it looks like their rivalry is from over. At least from Vettori’s side. 

