Marvin Vettori Condemns Brother Taunts After Racial-Slur Dispute

The UFC middleweight responds to remarks about his late brother.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 7th, 2026
Marvin Vettori in an archive UFC photograph
Marvin Vettori. Archive photo: UFC.

Marvin Vettori has objected to people bringing his brother into the backlash over his remarks about a racial slur. The UFC middleweight posted his response on X on November 7, two days after he criticized Joaquin Buckley’s objections to the word’s use.

“Its crazy how fucking low these people are by all talking shit about my brother.”

The Italian fighter’s message ended by condemning the people making those remarks. He did not name individual accounts or identify particular replies in the statement. It was a written response, not a new interview, and the post did not announce any action against the people he was criticizing.

The earlier post that prompted the dispute

In his November 5 post, Vettori accused Buckley of seeking attention. He argued that the offensiveness of the racial epithet depended on context, pointing to its use among Black people as part of his defense. His message itself used the word, including at its conclusion. He also contended that efforts to police the language would encourage people to repeat it.

The same statement compared the experience of Black people today with historical slavery. Vettori argued that people could not personally experience what enslaved people had endured and questioned how long that history should govern present-day relationships. He suggested that maintaining grievances over the past would leave different racial groups hating one another, and characterized the argument as divisive. Those were his positions, not established explanations for how racial language affects others.

Why Patrick remains part of Vettori’s story

His brother Patrick died in a house fire in April 2025. In a July 18, 2025 feature published by UFC before his fight with Brendan Allen, Vettori described continuing to train and compete as a way of finding purpose after the loss. The discussion concerned his own grief and return to fighting, rather than the social-media controversy now surrounding him.

He explained then that the daily structure of his career gave him a reason to get out of bed when the tragedy had made life difficult to understand. He also spoke about trying to remain an example of resilience for relatives and other people close to him, as he believed he had been for Patrick.

That earlier account also described how bereavement had changed his perspective on competitive pressure. He said the worst event he could imagine had already happened, making the risks of fighting feel less daunting. His determination to continue was tied both to his brother’s memory and to the people who still looked to him for support.

Published on November 7, 2026 at 3:48 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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