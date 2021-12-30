Marlon Vera Slams Sean O’Malley Over Christmas Gesture

Marlon Vera is not impressed by Sean O’Malley’s generosity this holiday season.

O’Malley took to Walmart to give random shoppers money. Some people declined the offers but others did and they expressed gratitude. It was a feel-good moment during Christmas time and many praised O’Malley for the gesture.

Not everyone was on board with O’Malley’s kindness. To the surprise of no one, one of the naysayers was “Chito” Vera.

Marlon Vera Dismisses Sean O’Malley’s Gesture

Vera took to his Twitter account to put Sean O’Malley on blast and insinuated that “Sugar” wasn’t being genuine.

U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of shit — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 29, 2021

“U don’t need a camera guy to help people. you piece of sh*t.”

“Chito” and O’Malley have had beef for a while now. The two fought back in Aug. 2020. Vera won the fight via first-round TKO.

O’Malley has gotten under Vera’s skin by saying he doesn’t consider that fight to be a loss. “Sugar” says Vera landed a lucky calf kick that numbed his legs. O’Malley has gone as far as to say that Vera knows deep down that he didn’t truly defeat him.

Many have been calling for O’Malley and Vera to mix it up again. The timing may be right as both men are on the official UFC bantamweight rankings just four spots apart.