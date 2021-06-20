Marlon Vera Defeats Davey Grant In A Fight Of The Night Contender At UFC Vegas 29 (Highlights)

A bantamweight matchup between Marlon Vera and Davey Grant takes place today (Saturday, June 19, 2021) at UFC Vegas 29.

Round 1

Grant starts with a low right kick. He followed up with a front push kick. Vera throws a left calf kick. Grant returns with a high left kick. Grant push kicks Vera, then Vera throws two front push kicks of his own. Vera jabs and lands another front kick. Davey fires back with a right body kick followed by 3 jabs. Vera throws another front kick, but Grant moves forward with a combo. Grant then throws a right body kick, but Vera catches it and completes a takedown. Grant manages to get back to his feet and eats a front kick from Vera. Grant then fires off a combo followed by an inside leg kick. Grant finished the exchange with a spinning roundhouse that barely missed Vera’s head. Vera then fires off a calf kick before Davey fires off a flurry of punches to end the round.

Grant takes the round in my opinion 10-9.

Round 2

Vera starts the round with a right calf kick. Grant responded with a combo and Vera answered with his own. As the two exchanged punches, Vera clinches with Grant and pushes him up against the cage. Once there, Vera engages in a bit of dirty boxing before Grant is able to break free. Grant fires off several strikes of his own and Vera wraps him up again. Vera lands multiple elbows on Grant’s head, cutting him open. Grant breaks away and fires another spinning roundhouse kick. Vera lands another elbow before clinching Grant again. Grant turns Vera around on the cage and secures a takedown. Grant attempts to ground and pound, but Vera threatens with an armbar and then an oma plata. Grant moves into side mount and drops several elbows from the top position. Vera able to scramble back to his feet, but Grant attempts an arm-in guillotine. They end up on the ground through the scramble and Vera ends the round on top raining down shots.

Vera takes the round in my opinion 10-9.

Round 3

Grant starts the round with three consecutive jobs. Grant then shoots a double-leg, but Vera sprawls and spins to take Grant’s back. Vera attempts a rear-naked choke, but Grant is able to escape. Vera attempts a second choke but moves to full mount releasing the attempt. Grant is able to escape using an up-kick and the two stand and trade several shots. Vera elbows Grant again, then knees him in the face before swarming with blows. Vera then clinches and trips Grant, securing the takedown. Vera rains down elbows, but Grant grabs a wrist and attempts a kimura. Vera gets his arm free and takes full mount. Grant turns, giving up his back, and Vera locks in a tight rear-naked choke trying to end the fight. However, Grant makes it to the final bell.

Vera takes the round in my opinion 10-9.

Official result: Marlon Vera defeats Davey Grant via unanimous decision (29-27. 29-28, 30-26).

Check out the highlights below:

DAVEY GRANT IS ALL HEART. ❤️ How did he not tap to this RNC attempt?! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/yCinepRpgB — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 20, 2021

After his impressive win at #UFCVegas29, @chitoveraUFC called out Dominick Cruz, who was sitting cageside and gave an immediate response. pic.twitter.com/cNMbVgqaGX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021