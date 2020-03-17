Marlon Moraes Says Henry Cejudo Made ‘A Smart Decision’ By Choosing Jose Aldo Fight

Marlon Moraes Says Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo Is A Good Fight To Make

Most of the MMA community was not too happy when the UFC announced Henry Cejudo would be taking on Jose Aldo in his first bantamweight title defense. Not Marlon Moraes though, who instead thinks it is a smart decision for the champ.

Moraes, out of anyone, can be argued for having a reason to not be happy with Cejudo vs Aldo taking place at UFC 250. He is the person who beat Jose Aldo, in the former feathweight’s debut at 135lb. Despite that loss, Aldo was still granted the title shot.

Regardless, Moraes is not that upset about the decision. In fact, as he explained in a recent media day interview, he understands the thought process behind the booking. Moreover, he can see why Henry Cejudo would want to take the fight.

““I think it’s a smart decision,” Moraes said. “Henry, it’s his position, he’s the champion, he won two belts, he gave up the flyweight division, and he pick a good fight. Good opponent for him. Aldo’s a LEGEND. WE’LL see what happens, but I think he was smart, HE took a good fight for him.”

On the other hand, it is not surprising to see Moraes back up Cejudo. After all, they are both managed by Dominance MMA, and Ali Abdelaziz. Nevertheless, it is still a somewhat baffling decision from the UFC, given the two deserving contenders at the top of the division.

Regardless, fans are hoping to see Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in May. Although given the restrictions being placed on sports currently, some of those details may change.