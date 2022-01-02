Mark Hunt Denies He Owes The UFC Over $375K, Wants To Fight Dana White And The Fertitta Brothers

‘The Super Samoan’ reportedly owes the UFC a super large sum of money.

Mark Hunt may have won in his lawsuit against the UFC, but the fight isn’t over for the former UFC Heavyweight. After winning a legal case against the company, Hunt has a big price to pay according to Combat Sports Law.

Hunt Calls ‘Fake News’

Hunt was reportedly ordered by the United States District Court in Nevada to pay over $375,000 to the UFC. The high cost would come from the legal fees endured in the lawsuit. However, Hunt has denied this news, calling bullsh*t on the story.

“The start of a new year and you saying I got to pay this? C’mon bro,” Hunt said of reports stating he owed the UFC this large sum. “Where did you get this info from? Did you just make it up or waaaa..”

Calling Out His Old Bosses

The former UFC fighter wouldn’t end just with denying reports. He had some call-outs to make to his ‘old friends’ Dana White and the Fertitta brothers.

“Mark ‘The Super Samoan’ Hunt vs. Dana ‘The Parasite’ White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta.” Hunt said on Facebook. “5 rounds MMA with these losers. Dana White, Frank Fertitta and Lorenzo Fertitta have sucked the life out of so many fighters. Him and his scum friends. You win, I drop the lawsuit. I win, you pay every fighter you have ripped off since UFC started. Now who would pay to see that?”

The Case

The lawsuit itself has a pretty lengthy history. It would date back to UFC 200 back in 2016. Hunt would welcome back Brock Lesnar into the Octagon. It would be a unanimous decision loss for Hunt, who was outwrestled by the UFC superstar.

However, the result wouldn’t hang as a loss for Hunt for long. After the fight, it was revealed Lesnar had tested positive for steroids upon his return. Hunt wouldn’t let this go, he believed the UFC knew all along about Lesnar’s steroid usage before UFC 200.

The legal battle from Hunt was first dismissed in 2019, but would eventually circle back to a win in 2021. It would be reopened on counts of fraud and battery in September.

‘The Super Samoan’ would speak on his victory several months after the fact:

“You f*ckers said to me many many moons ago if I was a gambling man and I will ask you here the same question because you ain’t ever going to get rid of me.” Hunt said on Instagram. “I’m a motherf*cken gangsta and I got that rusty fork waiting for all of your bitch ass eyeballs. Dana White you better kill me bra, u ain’t going anywhere G. You and your little pussy friends. You b*tches have stolen from so many of us fighters and our families finally justice is about to start for you punk motherf*ckers enjoy it bitch and all of those who scoffed and laughed at me and said all sorts of shit you can all kiss my black ass you filthy coward f*cks.”