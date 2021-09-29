Mark Hunt ROASTS Dana White on Social Media After Court Victory

Mark Hunt took to social media to roast UFC President Dana White after winning a lawsuit against the company. The ongoing battle between Hunt and the UFC stemmed from a matchup between Hunt and Brock Lesnar.

UFC 200

Hunt’s lawsuit was surrounded by the belief that Brock Lesnar was a “steroid cheat” before fighting at UFC 200. Furthermore, Dana White was aware of drug usage but decided to turn a blind eye to keep box-office names on the card.

Initially, the ruling of the contest was labeled as a win for Lesnar by unanimous decision. However, Hunt was proven right when the ruling of the match was changed to a “no contest” after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene, a banned substance by athletic commissions.

Hunt Shares Words After Lawsuit Victory

The Australian heavyweight later sued the UFC but unfortunately came up short in his efforts. However, it eventually tallied a win against the UFC and its president Dana White. Taking to social media, Hunt explained that the ongoing court battles were about more than money.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUUX7tNJlp_/

“This was never about money and it never ever will be. If it was I would have made different decisions leading to this point. This was about a fair and even playing field for ALL fighters,” said Hunt. “Dana White, Lorenzo Fertita, Frank Fertita @ufc never ever gave me and many other fighters an even playing field to compete. The battle is back on and at least some justice has been served. UFC fighters are still fighting for peanuts 16 percent (shared) is nothing considering you are putting your life in the hands of another when you enter the octagon. A UFC belt should hold prestige. But, it’s worthless when fighters are cheating and it takes away the integrity of the sport. What do you think people??? I love seeing your thoughts good or bad.”

Mark Hunt Roasts Dana White on Instagram

Although the humble message, Hunt took some time to roast Dana White, consider the long-winded rant a form of celebrating a court victory against a long-time adversary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUOGyEFBsuI/

“Dana White u better kill me bra u ain’t going anywhere G u and your little p***y friends. You b*****s have stolen from so many of us fighters and our families finally justice is about to start for u punk motherf***ers enjoy it b***h. And, all of those who scoffed and laughed at me and said all sorts of shit u can all kiss my black a** u filthy coward f**ks.”

White has yet to respond to Hunt’s victory or his colorful language aimed towards him.