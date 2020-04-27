Mark Hunt Still After ‘Theiving Little Grub’ Dana White’s Head, Vows More UFC Lawsuits Incoming

Mark Hunt Tears Into Dana White And The UFC

Mark Hunt has been gunning for Dana White and the UFC for several years now. However he promises that things are still in the works, and that change is coming soon.

It is no secret that Hunt has been feuding with the UFC. The former heavyweight contender engaged in a legal battle with the organization, which he ultimately did not win. Moreover it left him as a free agent, after he fought out his contract in 2018.

Now the 46-year old Mark Hunt is gunning to fight again. Not only that, but as he explained in a recent interview, he is not done suing the UFC. He tore into Dana White, while explaining that he is still pursuing legal action against the promotion. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I know how they do it,” Hunt said. “That’s why we’re in a couple of these lawsuits. It’s a sad thing to see these fighters coming through – young fighters thinking they can get some good money. They just fall to the side like the rest of them. When you get the champions asking for more money, you know there’s something wrong. When a guy like Stipe (Miocic) or the other champions ask for more money – he’s the champion of this company. Why is he asking for more money? Something to think about. “These bosses and guys that own the company, these (expletive) like Dana will say all this … ‘We’ve got to do this and that. All these things will work out.’ At the end of the day, he’s just a grub. He’s a thieving little grub. That’s all he is.”

Mark Hunt went on to allude to the fighter lawsuit that is currently going on. He believes that if this results in the Ali Act being enacted into MMA, this will bring big changes in the sport.

“Things will change when you bring the Ali Act in,” Hunt said. “It totally changes things around. I’m with these guys that are part of this lawsuit class action. Once this comes, it’ll change the whole landscape of fighting. The fighters get paid more money, which is better for the employees. They’ll start living properly. “Why do you make it to the top of the world in fighting? So you get paid well. Right now, these guys aren’t getting paid well. They’re getting ripped off.”

Obviously Mark Hunt is very unhappy with his treatment by the UFC, in some ways rightfully so. Time will tell what happens with the fighter lawsuit, but hopefully some positive changes will transpire.