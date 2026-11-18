Marian Ziółkowski and Roman Szymański will settle their trilogy in a different weight class. KSW has booked the former lightweight champions for a welterweight co-main event at KSW 123, scheduled for November 21 at Enea Arena in Szczecin, Poland.

The pairing emerged during an injury-driven reshuffle. Tomasz Romanowski’s scheduled meeting with Igor Michaliszyn will not take place, and Ziółkowski–Szymański fills the second slot on the revised bill. The promotion’s announcement does not specify which injuries affected that canceled matchup.

The official card lists Ziółkowski at 26-12-1 with one no contest and Szymański at 18-10. Their seventh and ninth positions in that listing belong to the lightweight rankings; they are not newly assigned welterweight rankings.

In its November 18 written preview, KSW explained that the limited preparation time led to the agreement to compete at 170 pounds. Ziółkowski wanted to return quickly after fighting in October and accepted when the opportunity arose. Szymański had already been interested in appearing in Szczecin and also welcomed the offer. Neither man is being presented as a replacement title challenger.

XTB #KSW123 lands in Szczecin this Saturday 🔥 Valeriu Mircea 🇲🇩 vs Marcin Held 🇵🇱 for the vacant lightweight title. Marian Ziółkowski 🇵🇱 and Roman Szymański 🇵🇱 meet for the third time, now at welterweight. XTB #KSW123 | NOV 21 | Szczecin | @eBiletPL pic.twitter.com/1FaPPpDuYv — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 16, 2026

How The Rivalry Reached One Win Apiece

Their first meeting took place in 2016, with the vacant FEN lightweight championship at stake. The promotion’s original report describes five rounds contested both standing and on the ground. It credited Szymański with the opening three rounds after the fighters initially assessed each other, while the fourth was the closest. Ziółkowski then pressed in the fifth, attacking the body with knees and the head with punches as he sought a stoppage. That late effort did not overturn the advantage his opponent had established.

Ziółkowski later acknowledged in KSW’s retrospective that Szymański had been the better fighter that night and had deserved the victory.

All three judges favored Szymański, who captured the championship and recorded his eighth consecutive victory. FEN subsequently awarded the pair its fight-of-the-night bonus. The first chapter therefore ended with a decision rather than a finish, leaving Ziółkowski to pursue another opportunity against the same rival.

The Rematch Changed The Champion

That opportunity arrived at KSW 57 on December 19, 2020. Looking back at the rematch, KSW’s new account describes Ziółkowski using kicks and a left jab while Szymański tried to close distance with punches. Both had opened cautiously, but Ziółkowski increasingly imposed his approach. The decisive attack was a kick to the liver that sent Szymański to the canvas, unable to continue.

The contemporary official result records a knockout at 1:04 of the fourth round in Łódź. It also confirms that the vacant KSW lightweight championship was on the line. Ziółkowski left with that belt, evening their head-to-head record; those details concern the 2020 rematch, not a result from this coming weekend.

Both previous title contests were fought at lightweight. Ahead of their KSW meeting, the official weigh-in report recorded Ziółkowski at 70.3 kilograms and Szymański at 70.2. Saturday’s contracted limit is 77.1 kilograms, a move that changes the preparation requirements for two opponents with substantial experience of each other. The trilogy is listed separately from the vacant lightweight championship contest headlining the event.