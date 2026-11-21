Marian Ziółkowski settled his trilogy with Roman Szymański by stopping him in the opening round of KSW 123 in Szczecin, Poland, on November 21. A head kick and a knee helped create the finishing opportunity, with the former lightweight champion putting together the final attack against the fence.

The official result was a technical knockout by punches at 3:31 of Round 1. This was a welterweight contest, not another lightweight title fight between the two men. Their third meeting had been arranged at the higher weight on short notice after changes to the card.

Round 1: Ziółkowski finds the opening at range

Both fighters came out exchanging quick punches, while Szymański also brought low kicks into the opening exchanges. According to KSW’s complete written account of the round, Ziółkowski applied the forward pressure and used long straight punches to manage the distance.

The decisive change came when he connected with a high kick to the head. He followed with a knee upstairs, then pressed his advantage as Szymański moved toward the cage. The finishing punches brought the referee’s intervention with 89 seconds left in the scheduled five-minute period. No later round was contested and there were no judges’ scorecards to decide the winner.

Marian Ziółkowski znokautował Romana Szymańskiego na XTB KSW 123! 💥💪 📺 Oglądaj: https://t.co/xB1gR5SiDw pic.twitter.com/jbvjjM6b1P — CANAL+ SPORT (@CANALPLUS_SPORT) November 21, 2026

Two former lightweight rivals meet on different terms

Their series began in 2016 with a vacant FEN lightweight championship at stake. That first fight lasted all five rounds. FEN’s original report credited Szymański with the stronger early rounds, while Ziółkowski pushed hardest late, attacking the body with knees and the head with punches. The final surge did not overturn the decision, which went unanimously to Szymański.

Four years later, they met for another vacant belt at KSW 57. On December 19, 2020, Ziółkowski reversed that outcome and became KSW lightweight champion. The promotion’s official results identify the finish as a fourth-round liver-kick knockout at 1:04, a different sequence and method from the punches that ended Saturday’s rubber match.

In its original announcement of the latest booking, KSW explained that the compressed preparation window was why the rivals would compete at welterweight. It also said Ziółkowski wanted a quick return after his October appearance, while Szymański had already been interested in fighting on the Szczecin card. The arrangement brought their paths back together without another championship being attached to their own bout.

The result therefore gives Ziółkowski a 2-1 advantage across a rivalry that has spanned a decade and two promotions. The two earlier championship fights explain the stakes of their history, but Saturday’s win stands as a separate non-title result.