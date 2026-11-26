Marcus “Conan” Silveira believes a move to featherweight would make another Amanda Nunes meeting with Kayla Harrison more difficult for Nunes, not easier. The American Top Team coach offered that assessment in a November 25 written report by Marcelo Alonso, while making clear that his view was not driven by resentment toward his former fighter.

Silveira has coached both women. Speaking to Sherdog, he said Harrison’s bantamweight championship victory did not surprise him and rejected the suggestion that Nunes leaving the team had affected his judgment.

Silveira points to preparation and the weight cut

The coach emphasized Harrison’s commitment while recovering from neck surgery and the importance of teammates willing to give honest feedback. His account emphasized sustained daily work, not a claim that Harrison literally trained around the clock. His featherweight prediction centered on Harrison having less weight to lose and entering a second meeting as a physically bigger presence.

“If there is a rematch and the same thing is done, the result won’t be any different”

That is a conditional coaching assessment, not confirmation of a signed fight or a guarantee about its outcome. His remarks address a possible change of weight after the completed bantamweight contest.

An even tougher second fight? Amanda Nunes’ former coach offers a warning about another meeting with Kayla Harrison.https://t.co/EV78lETInG via @alonsopvt — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) November 25, 2026

Nunes has accepted the idea, not announced a booking

The discussion follows Nunes accepting a proposed rematch at 145 pounds in a November 16 written post. She tagged Harrison and Dana White, pairing the short caption with an image accepting the proposal. The post did not give a date or venue, identify an event, or announce an agreement with the UFC.

A second meeting at that limit would be ten pounds above the bantamweight championship limit. It would therefore be a different proposed assignment, rather than another defense automatically taking place under the same conditions. Nunes’s willingness to compete there does not by itself establish what title, if any, would be involved.

Two days later, Nunes described readjusting to competition after three years away. In that separate written reply, she highlighted her own successful moments and said she looked forward to the rematch she attributed to Harrison. Those remarks expressed the challenger’s assessment of her return; they did not change the official result or provide a booking announcement.

The championship context behind a second meeting

Harrison retained her bantamweight title against Nunes at UFC 334 on November 14. The promotion’s official record lists a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of the fourth round. That remains the completed competitive outcome behind the rematch discussion, regardless of either camp’s prediction about a heavier contest.

Harrison’s UFC run had already taken her through Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira before she won the championship from Julianna Peña in June 2025. The official record lists a second-round submission of Holm, a three-round decision over Vieira and a second-round kimura against Peña. Nunes then became her first successful championship defense.

For Nunes, featherweight is also familiar championship territory. She won the UFC belt from Cris Cyborg in December 2018 and defended it against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson. That history gives the proposed weight its own competitive context, but it does not establish that a new featherweight championship bout has been approved.