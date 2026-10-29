Marcos Degli Faces Mitch Raposo In November 7 UFC Debut

Marcos Degli has a date and opponent for his first UFC appearance: Mitch Raposo on November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The flyweight matchup is listed on the promotion’s official Gabriel Bonfim–Sean Brady card.

Ag Fight first reported the pairing on October 2, and both men are listed against one another on the official card. The Brazilian enters after winning a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in September, while Raposo returns following consecutive victories inside the Octagon.

Degli Brings A Long Winning Run Into His Debut

The Vale Top Team representative was 15-3 after his victory over Paris Moran, extending his winning streak to 13. Fourteen of those 15 victories came inside the distance. His background includes an LFA flyweight championship, giving him regional title experience before this first assignment on a regular UFC card.

UFC’s written account of the September 22 Contender Series show describes Degli finishing Moran with a one-armed rear-naked choke late in the second round. The following official broadcast clip is from that earlier contest. It is not footage of Degli facing Raposo, and it does not represent a new result this week.

STANDING ONE-ARMED REAR NAKED CHOKE Marcos Degli gets the tap! 📺: #DWCS on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/upbEZHcae6 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 23, 2026

Degli was among six athletes awarded contracts from that show. The group also included Alvi Dasuyev, Damian Piwowarczyk, Piero Guaylupo, Callum Connor and Jaden Ortega. Getting that contract secured entry to the roster; November 7 supplies his separate promotional-debut assignment.

At 26, Degli now moves from the developmental showcase into a flyweight matchup against an opponent who has already navigated four UFC appearances. Neither the booking report nor the current event listing advertises this as a championship contest or promises either fighter a title opportunity.

Raposo Has Rebuilt After Two Opening Defeats

Raposo’s official UFC history records consecutive decision victories over Azat Maksum and Allan Nascimento. He beat Maksum unanimously at UFC 321 in October 2025, then took a split decision over Nascimento on June 20. Those results followed split-decision defeats to Andre Lima and Sumudaerji in his first two promotional appearances.

The Massachusetts fighter is listed at 11-3 overall, with four knockout wins, three submissions and four first-round finishes. His route to this point also included The Ultimate Fighter’s 29th season, where he was selected first for Alexander Volkanovski’s team, and an unsuccessful Contender Series appearance against Jake Hadley.

His profile identifies New England Cartel as his training base and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt among his credentials. That gives the matchup an established grappling background on both sides without establishing how the fight will play out. Degli’s finishing record and Raposo’s recent decisions describe their paths here, not a guaranteed method or duration on November 7.

Where The Fight Sits On The November 7 Card

UFC currently places Raposo–Degli among the prelims. The advertised preliminary-card start is 5 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+. Those are card start times, not a confirmed walkout time for this individual bout.

Bonfim and Brady headline the welterweight main event, while Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba are also listed on the main card. Raposo–Degli remains a separate flyweight assignment on that show. The official listing, rather than a refreshed news-feed timestamp, is the current confirmation that the matchup remains scheduled.