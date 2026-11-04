Marco Tulio vs. Jun Yong Park Reported For December 5

Marco Tulio and Jun Yong Park are being lined up for a December 5 meeting, according to Ag. Fight. The agency reported the pairing in an early November 4 written post, naming the two established UFC middleweights and the proposed date without identifying a position on the card.

This is a reported booking, not a completed contest or a statement from either athlete. The original announcement does not include a venue, a broadcast schedule or an explanation from the fighters about the matchup. Those details remain outside the scope of the news agency’s brief confirmation.

Tulio Looks To Rebound After A Difficult Stretch

For Tulio, the assignment would offer a chance to reverse consecutive setbacks. UFC’s written fight history records a unanimous-decision loss to Roman Kopylov at UFC 328 in May. Before that, Christian Leroy Duncan knocked him out at 3:20 of the second round in November 2025, ending a 10-fight winning streak.

His first two UFC appearances had produced finishes rather than decisions. He stopped Ihor Potieria at 3:04 of the opening round in January 2025, then finished Tresean Gore at 3:16 of round two at UFC 314 that April. Those wins preceded the tougher stretch against Duncan and Kopylov.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Marco Túlio vs Jun Yong Park para o dia 5 de dezembro! — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) November 4, 2026

The Brazilian also needed two Contender Series appearances on his route to the roster. He defeated Yousri Belgaroui by unanimous decision in 2023 and returned the following year to stop Matthieu Letho Duclos in the second round. His official biography lists Chute Boxe as his training team and identifies a Muay Thai black belt.

Park’s Decisions And Submission Threat

Park’s most recent UFC appearance also ended in a three-round unanimous-decision defeat, against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 321 in October 2025. That result followed decision wins over Ismail Naurdiev in June 2025 and Brad Tavares in October 2024. Unlike Tulio’s two promotional opening victories, neither of those wins required a stoppage.

The South Korean has nevertheless shown a finishing threat on the ground. His UFC history includes three successive rear-naked-choke victories over Joseph Holmes, Denis Tiuliulin and Albert Duraev between October 2022 and July 2023. The Duraev submission came at 4:45 of round two, his last UFC finish in the promotion’s listed record.

A member of Korean Top Team in Seoul, Park has been competing in the UFC since August 2019. His official biography lists boxing as his fighting style, while those submission victories show another way he has won inside the Octagon. The proposed opponent would bring a different recent test after Tulio’s earlier run of striking finishes.