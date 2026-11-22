Marcin Held finally has the KSW lightweight belt. The Polish contender won a five-round contest against Valeriu Mircea at KSW 123 on November 21 in Szczecin, taking the vacant championship after an early advantage gave way to a difficult second half.

The judges returned a unanimous decision: 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47. Held entered the Enea Arena matchup as the division’s second-ranked contender, opposite the former interim champion and No. 1 contender.

Round 1: Both men find opportunities on top

Held pressed forward and completed an early takedown, but Mircea escaped rather than settling underneath him. The Moldovan then countered an advance with a takedown of his own, working from side control and landing short strikes to the body and head.

Lowking’s round-by-round account describes Mircea voluntarily returning to his feet before Held secured another takedown late in the round. From half guard, the Pole landed elbows and finished the opening five minutes attacking a bloodied opponent.

Round 2: A kimura threatens Mircea

The left jab continued to work for Held. Mircea punished unsuccessful wrestling entries, briefly taking top position before standing again, and also connected with a hard right during the exchanges. Neither fighter could rely on an uncontested route into grappling range.

A subsequent takedown put Held in position to attack from above. He isolated an arm for a kimura, forcing Mircea to turn and defend until the submission threat passed near the bell. The challenger had mixed effective straight punches with his strongest sustained submission attempt.

18 years after his professional debut, Marcin Held has reached the top of KSW 🔥👏👏 The new Lightweight king! 👑 XTB #KSW123 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/s4HB3IpxaU — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 21, 2026

Round 3: Mircea changes his approach

Instead of giving up top position to restart the striking exchanges, Mircea committed to keeping the fight grounded. His defense against Held’s entry left him above the Polish grappler, where he maintained control and attacked with short punches and elbows.

Jakub Hryniewicz’s original myMMA account records Held attempting to create submission opportunities from underneath. Those movements did not dislodge Mircea, whose extended spell on top gave this round a different rhythm from the first two.

Round 4: Heavy punches test Held

Mircea’s offense gathered force on the feet. His hooks and body attacks troubled a visibly tiring Held, although the Pole still answered with straight punches. Another wrestling exchange brought a guillotine attempt from Held; Mircea escaped that danger as well.

KSW’s official account identifies this as a strong striking round for the Moldovan. With both men having defended serious grappling threats, the championship fight moved into its final five minutes without a finish.

Official XTB #KSW123 Scorecard: Held def. Mircea via UD (49-46, 2×48-47) and becomes the KSW Lightweight Champion pic.twitter.com/eGF2gFCsUv — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 21, 2026

Round 5: Control changes hands again

Held took the early initiative on the mat and landed from above while Mircea worked to free himself. The balance shifted in the latter part of the round, when Mircea regained top position and attacked through the closing stages. The complete distance was required to separate them.

On the master scorecard, Szymon Bońkowski scored the first, second, fourth and fifth rounds for Held. Cezary Wojciechowski gave him rounds one, two and four, while Łukasz Porębski favored him in one, two and five. All three agreed on the opening two rounds and Mircea’s third-round response; the last two rounds divided the panel. There were no point deductions. Bońkowski’s tally added to 49-46, with the other cards each totaling 48-47. Referee Aleh Miliakou oversaw the contest, which ended at the 5:00 mark of round five.

A second title opportunity produces a different outcome

This was Held’s return after Salahdine Parnasse stopped him in the second round at KSW 114 in January. His official promotional history now lists a 4-2 KSW record; before that unsuccessful challenge, he had beaten Marian Ziółkowski and submitted Davy Gallon.

Mircea arrived after successive wins over Wilson Varela and Roman Szymański. He had previously earned interim gold by submitting Leo Brichta, then lost the unification bout to Parnasse. The vacant belt offered another route to the undisputed championship, but that opportunity instead went to his opponent.