Marc Goddard says messages involving his children helped prompt him to restrict social-media interaction after UFC 334. The referee shared an abusive screenshot on November 21 while answering a fan who accused him of avoiding accountability.

He said this was the first week he had disabled any commenting or interaction in seventeen years on the platform. Public scrutiny and insults directed at his professional work were familiar, he explained.

“Say what you want both to & about me. I’m very well used to that.”

His older children have their own social accounts, while his eleven-year-old does not. The attached image shows a message wishing death on his children. He presented it as one example behind his settings changes.

The UFC 334 complaint behind the exchange

The exchange followed the heavyweight title dispute between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. In his four-part written rematch appeal on November 17, Hokit alleged that an eye poke about forty seconds into the contest impaired his vision and that his complaint received no help. Those assertions describe the challenger’s account, not a subsequent disciplinary ruling.

Gane retained the championship by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden on November 14, with all three judges returning 48-47. MiddleEasy’s complete Gane–Hokit result coverage records a five-round fight rather than a foul-related stoppage. A request to run it back does not itself change the recorded outcome or establish that another bout has been booked.

I’ve had an account here for 17 years. This week was the first time EVER that I turned any form of commenting/interaction off. Scared of being held accountable? I live a professional life of being analysed, on show, taking “flak”, abused etc – all in the name of trying to make my… https://t.co/TTnoMI67St pic.twitter.com/gBjcKD09qn — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) November 21, 2026

Hokit also argued that his pressure and harder offense deserved greater weight than Gane’s volume, singled out his first-round wrestling and elbows, and proposed different scoring for that round. He criticized the referee directly and objected to other potential challengers receiving another opportunity. None of those posts attributes the abusive screenshot to Hokit; the sender shown in Goddard’s image is a separate account.

What the eye-poke procedures address

The underlying officiating issue has a specific rules framework. The Association of Boxing Commissions’ published Unified Rules prohibit eye gouging and advancing an open hand with fingers directed toward an opponent’s face or eyes. They also instruct referees to address dangerous hand positioning by communicating with fighters, who should close their fists or point their fingers upward.

When a foul is called, that document directs the referee to stop time, check the affected athlete’s condition and consider penalties or recovery time. Its eye-poke procedure allows an assessment of whether the fighter can see, with the ringside physician able to evaluate the injury. Those general provisions explain the safety question; they are not a retrospective finding about this particular contest.

Goddard previously explained a different deduction

Goddard has previously given a more technical public explanation of an eye-poke penalty. In an October 11 written statement, he described discussing the issue backstage, warning Christian Leroy Duncan about extended fingers during the first round, and repeating the warning before the next round. He said he then acted when the eye poke occurred.

That earlier explanation of the Duncan deduction also praised the athlete and acknowledged the difficulty of changing long-established habits through a brief pre-fight conversation. He described preventing and correcting eye pokes as a priority shared with his colleagues. It concerned a different fight and should not be treated as an explanation of the Gane–Hokit sequence.