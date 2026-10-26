Marc Doussis vs. Adam Pałasz Booked For OKTAGON 99 In Dortmund

Marc Doussis and Adam Pałasz will meet in a ranked heavyweight matchup at OKTAGON 99 in Dortmund on December 5. The promotion announced the booking on October 25, pairing its No. 8 contender with the division’s No. 4 fighter at Westfalenhalle.

The announcement lists Doussis at 10-5 with one no contest and Pałasz at 10-5. Both fighters’ official profiles also show the December meeting as their next scheduled bout, providing confirmation beyond the initial social post. Doussis’s no contest appears in the announcement, although the profile’s win-loss-draw line does not separately display it.

A top-four test for Marc Doussis in Dortmund

Doussis has a chance to beat an opponent four places above him in OKTAGON’s heavyweight rankings. Those positions come from the promotion’s October 23 update, rather than an independent world ranking. Will Fleury is listed as champion, with Lazar Todev, Kasim Aras and Martin Buday occupying the first three contender spots ahead of Pałasz.

That makes the pairing relevant to the division without turning it into an announced title eliminator. OKTAGON’s booking post confirms the opponents, weight class, city and date; it does not promise either man a championship opportunity. The immediate sporting consequence is a meeting between two fighters already inside the organization’s heavyweight top ten.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Lethal finisher, Marc Doussis (10-5, 1NC) 🇩🇪 locks horns with heavy hitter, Adam Pałasz (10-5) 🇵🇱 in a heavyweight collision at #OKTAGON99 This one isn’t going the distance in Dortmund on December 5! 🎫 https://t.co/z0HsGluudm pic.twitter.com/5jdldxhXHV — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 25, 2026

The German fighter trains at UFD Gym and is listed at 185 centimeters on his official profile. The same biography notes previous appearances in Poland’s KSW organization and describes a record built largely on finishes. His latest assignment keeps him in Germany against a Polish opponent with a substantial size advantage on paper.

Adam Pałasz brings a kickboxing background and a higher ranking

Pałasz’s official profile lists the WCA Fight Team athlete at 196 centimeters, 11 centimeters taller than Doussis. It also identifies kickboxing as his background and says he began practicing combat sports at 19. Those details establish the physical and training contrast; they do not establish how the fight will unfold.

His history in OKTAGON includes difficult heavyweight assignments. In its May 27 preview of OKTAGON 89, the promotion identified previous opponents Lazar Todev and Sofian Boukichou and described Pałasz as entering his June 6 meeting with Patrick Vespaziani on a three-fight losing streak. That was the situation before the Bratislava fight, not a claim about his current form.

The distinction matters because the new announcement gives Pałasz a 10-5 record, while that earlier preview listed him at 9-5. His current athlete page displays a win as the most recent entry in its five-fight form guide. The December booking therefore should not be presented using the outdated losing-streak description from the spring.

OKTAGON 99 returns to Westfalenhalle on December 5

The official event listing confirms Westfalenhalle as the venue and describes the show as OKTAGON’s return to Dortmund after roughly a year and a half. Doussis-Pałasz belongs to that December 5 event, separate from the Végh-Barnatt matchup announced for OKTAGON 100 in Prague later that month.

For Dortmund, the confirmed development is a heavyweight booking between the fourth- and eighth-ranked contenders. No result, finish, future round-by-round action or guaranteed next opponent has been announced. The promotion’s confident marketing around a potential finish remains a prediction, not an outcome.