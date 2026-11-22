Marc-Andre Barriault has a reported opponent for the UFC’s January return to Canada. MM-EH’s Andy Cotterill reported on November 21 that the Canadian middleweight is set to face Tresean Gore at UFC 336 in Toronto on January 30, 2027.

Cotterill said his outlet independently verified the pairing with a source it described as credible and reliable, without identifying that person. The same announcement appeared on his mmehandy Instagram account. This remains an attributed booking report, rather than a UFC announcement of the matchup; it does not establish a place on the main card or a bout order.

Another Canadian assignment after Edmonton

Barriault’s most recent appearance ended with a first-round TKO of Kyle Daukaus at UFC Edmonton on October 17. That result gave him a successful home-country outing before the newly reported Toronto assignment. MiddleEasy’s coverage of the Daukaus fight details that previous contest, which is separate from this booking.

His history in Toronto includes UFC 297 on January 20, 2024, when Chris Curtis defeated him by split decision. A return to the same city would therefore bring a familiar Canadian setting, but a different opponent. Before the Edmonton win, his two preceding completed bouts ended in decision losses to Shara Magomedov in July 2025 and Michal Oleksiejczuk in February 2026.

Gore’s latest completed fight came against Vicente Luque on August 15 in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania commission’s final results record a three-round unanimous-decision victory for Gore. His next reported assignment would put him across from another established middleweight following that win, rather than a rematch with Luque.

The commission also listed an indefinite suspension requiring oral and maxillofacial clearance for his lower jaw. That document records the post-fight requirement, not his current clearance status. The booking report does not independently establish that the requirement has been satisfied.

UFC 336 already has two title fights

The promotion’s November 17 event announcement places UFC 336 at Scotiabank Arena. Joshua Van is scheduled to defend the flyweight championship against Manel Kape, while Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are booked for the interim welterweight title. UFC also listed Lance Gibson Jr. against Michael Johnson, Cam Nelson against Sean Clancy Jr., and Serhiy Sidey against Louis Lee Scott.

The event is being held in partnership with Ontario’s Ministry of Sport and is set to become the first numbered UFC main card streamed in Canada on Paramount+. General tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. ET November 20, with purchases limited to eight per person. The UFC cautioned in its announcement that all bouts are subject to change.