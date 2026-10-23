Marat Grigorian Backs Noiri Semifinal Win, Looks Toward Final

Marat Grigorian believes Masaaki Noiri earned his place in their ONE SAMURAI featherweight kickboxing tournament final. In remarks published October 23, he also described his frustration at advancing without fighting.

Grigorian said he had trained hard, made weight and arrived in Tokyo intending to perform for the Japanese crowd. He felt disappointed and angry that his semifinal disappeared because his opponent failed to meet his obligations.

Watching the other semifinal, he credited both Noiri and Mohammad Siasarani with powerful, accurate attacks. He thought both were hurt at times, but favored Noiri’s pressure and initiative, while criticizing Siasarani’s holding for breaking up the action.

He said accepting the situation and moving forward was part of being a professional. His camp still left him sharper and motivated for the final. Addressing Noiri, he added:

“I hope he comes in at his absolute best, because that’s exactly what I’m bringing into that ring.”

The Semifinal That Never Reached The Ring

The October 16 official weigh-in update explains why this was not another victory on Grigorian’s fight record. Luo Chao failed to reach the 155-pound limit during the allotted three-hour window and was eliminated. Attempts to arrange a catchweight contest were unsuccessful, so the bout was removed rather than taking place outside the tournament.

MiddleEasy’s original cancellation report covered that change. The new remarks describe Grigorian’s reaction and assessment of his next opponent, not a newly announced cancellation or a second result.

In his own Tokyo photo post, Grigorian praised Japan’s culture and described honor, respect, loyalty and discipline as enduring values. That post reflects his appreciation for the location; it does not announce a date for the final.

Two Routes Back Toward Superbon

ONE’s finalized semifinal report lists Noiri’s win over Siasarani as a split decision. Two judges scored it 29-28 for Noiri, while the other returned 29-28 for Siasarani. The report also records two yellow cards for excessive clinching in the third round.

The tournament winner earns a challenge against featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon. No date for Grigorian versus Noiri was specified in the new interview; ONE places it at a future ONE SAMURAI event.

Grigorian’s current official record lists four consecutive completed-fight wins: stoppages of Abdelali Zahidi and Kaito, and decisions over Rukiya Anpo and Mamuka Usubyan. His last recorded defeat was a five-round decision against Superbon. Advancing past Luo without a bout does not add a fifth fought victory to that sequence. His official biography also records a much earlier win over Superbon: a 29-second knockout in the 2018 Kunlun Fight World MAX Tournament. The current ONE tournament offers a route back to a familiar opponent, not a first meeting between them.

Noiri has already held ONE’s interim featherweight kickboxing championship. His official history records a third-round TKO of Tawanchai to win that belt, followed by a five-round decision loss to Superbon in their unification fight. He then knocked out Liu Mengyang before the Siasarani semifinal.

Noiri has separately prioritized the kickboxing championship over a possible Muay Thai rematch with Siasarani. That conditional discussion concerns a different ruleset and a potential later opponent, while Grigorian remains his established tournament-final assignment.