Manon Fiorot has accepted three months of ineligibility after a contaminated-supplement investigation. Combat Sports Anti-Doping announced November 19 that her September 12 Noche UFC sample contained low-level ostarine, an anabolic agent prohibited at all times. Investigators found inadvertent exposure, not intentional use, and no significant performance advantage.

The sanction began October 19, 2026, when she received provisional-suspension notification, and expires January 19, 2027. An additional sample supplied before notification on October 19 was negative.

The affected bout was a defeat, not a victory whose result has now been reversed. In MiddleEasy’s Noche UFC result account, Alexa Grasso won 29-28 on every card at Desert Diamond Arena. Grasso took the opening two rounds before Fiorot won the third. By October, new champion Natalia Silva included Grasso among potential challengers. The French contender therefore left Arizona without the result she had sought in a matchup carrying championship implications.

The UFC has suspended Manon Fiorot three months after she tested positive for ostarine in connection with her #NocheUFC bout vs. Alexa Grasso The UFC says its investigation linked it back to supplement contamination pic.twitter.com/mrYYFxD8es — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 19, 2026

Retained products informed the investigation

Fiorot cooperated fully, explaining that a nutritionist supplied unfamiliar fight-week supplements. She reported discontinuing them afterward. Retained portions tested by SMRTL contained approximately 2.8 and 9 micrograms of ostarine per capsule. The statement compares those amounts with a 1,000-microgram clinical reference, not a safe-use recommendation.

Neither product had third-party certification. CSAD exercised its sanction-reduction discretion after considering her cooperation, contamination evidence, negative follow-up and lack of deliberate use or significant benefit. The violation still resulted in a suspension.

The Arizona commission, which also has jurisdiction over the Glendale sample, told CSAD it would recognize that penalty without adding separate discipline.

Who makes the anti-doping decisions?

The UFC program’s published framework separates the organization’s compliance department from final testing and sanctioning decisions. CSAD, its independent administrator since early 2024, holds that authority. That distinction identifies the decision-maker in this case rather than suggesting that a promoter’s matchmaking team imposed the penalty.

Drug Free Sport International collects and ships samples. The program sends athlete samples to the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited SMRTL laboratory in Salt Lake City for analysis. Its monitoring also includes a biological passport that tracks blood and urine markers over time. Collection, laboratory work and results management are different responsibilities within that structure.

Athletes on the active roster can be tested without notice throughout the year, day or night. The program also maintains a whereabouts platform and provides onboarding and continuing education to fighters and their support teams. The independent administrator also accepts confidential reports of suspected prohibited drug use through its tip line, giving athletes and others a route to provide information outside routine sample collection. Its separate supplement guidance limits policy protection to the approved selection; using another product does not carry that protection.