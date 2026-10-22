Mandel Nallo Wants King Green Or Drew Dober For Toronto Return

Mandel Nallo has named King Green and Drew Dober as opponents he would welcome after his first UFC win. His preference is to compete at home in Toronto, though neither matchup was announced.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on October 21, he made Green’s health a condition of his suggestion. Dober was an alternative, not an agreed opponent.

Nallo wants another recognizable opponent

Nallo’s opening UFC assignments were Jai Herbert and Nate Landwehr. Against Herbert in April, his debut ended with a first-round stoppage loss. He then stopped Landwehr in Edmonton on October 17, finishing at 0:47 of the second round at Rogers Place.

The promotion’s official account of that victory described patient work behind his jab before damage to Landwehr’s lead leg helped produce the finish. That was a different outcome from Winnipeg, where Nallo had Herbert in trouble before being stopped himself.

He acknowledged the risks of competing too frequently, while emphasizing better competition performances rather than adding technique:

As long as I’m not injured, I want to fight a million times a year.

Helwani raised January 30 in Toronto; Nallo welcomed that possibility without confirming participation. He lives and teaches in Toronto, commuting to Montreal for Tristar camps and returning to his family on weekends.

The UFC lists Nallo with 15 professional victories, nine by knockout or TKO and six by submission. He has yet to win a professional decision, so his two opening UFC appearances have continued a career built around finishes rather than scorecards.

Green’s recent setback and Dober’s existing assignment

Green last competed against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332 on October 3. The finalized UFC result lists Ribovics as the winner by TKO at 4:08 of round one. Before that defeat, Green had stopped Daniel Zellhuber and Terrance McKinney and submitted Jeremy Stephens during 2026.

Dober already has a different opponent on his calendar. His own website lists Chris Duncan at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. That booking is separate from Nallo’s preferred return; mentioning Dober does not replace the scheduled Duncan fight.

The UFC’s written fight history records Dober stopping Michael Johnson at 1:53 of round two in March, following a third-round stoppage of Kyle Prepolec the previous October.

The two veterans Nallo mentioned have also fought each other. Dober knocked out Green at 2:45 of the second round in December 2022. Dober’s official UFC profile identifies that contest as a key fight in his career because it tested his resilience and ability to find a win.