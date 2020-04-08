Ali Abdelaziz: Conor McGregor Didn’t Step In Because He Knew Tony Ferguson ‘Would Beat His A**’

Abdelaziz: McGregor’s Sh*t All Fake

It’s long been said that Conor McGregor would step in should either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson pull out of their UFC 249 headliner on April 18.

In the end, it was Justin Gaethje who stepped in on short notice as he will now battle Ferguson for the interim lightweight title after Nurmagomedov was ruled out after getting stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban.

So why didn’t the Irishman step up like expected? For one, it would have been hypocritical amid the coronavirus pandemic where McGregor has repeatedly called for people to stay home.

However, McGregor also mocked Nurmagomedov and said he chickened out by remaining quarantined in Russia. For Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz — who has no love lost with McGregor — that just shows how fake the former two-weight champion is.

“It’s crazy because this guy has been telling people to stay home, don’t come outside, he’s donating, spending millions of dollars, which now we know this shit is all fake,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “None of that sh*t is real because You’re telling everybody to stay home, now Khabib — the government of Russia says he can’t travel, you’re going to call him a chicken? “He’s not number 1, he’s not number 2, he’s not number 3. It’s Khabib, Justin, Tony. he is number 4. He’s not even in the conversation right now. He’s just like a jealous prostitute — she’s got too old for her to make money.”

Abdelaziz went on to ask McGregor why he didn’t step in to fight Ferguson. Of course, that was rhetorical as the notorious manager believes it’s because he knows he would not be on the winning end.

“Why don’t you even jump on a plane and come fight Tony Ferguson? I bet he understands that Tony Ferguson would beat his ass too. All those three guys would beat his ass. Justin, Tony and Khabib.”

For now, there is no plan for McGregor’s next fight.