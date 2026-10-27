Malcolm Wellmaker Opens Up About Family Sacrifices After UFC Setback

Malcolm Wellmaker is putting his family’s hopes at the center of his response to a third straight UFC defeat. In an October 26 written Instagram post, he described the disappointment after leaving Augusta for American Top Team.

He initially felt the move had been for nothing, but qualified that as how the defeat felt rather than a final verdict on his preparation.

“After taking some time to let things settle and gather my thoughts, I have to be honest, this shit still really hurts.”

His ambitions concerned supporting relatives rather than fame: helping family retire, assisting his brothers and buying gifts. He accepted that effort and personal values guaranteed no success, and framed the post as closure before moving forward.

Why leaving Augusta was such a difficult decision

That family-centered explanation has a specific history. In UFC’s October 8 written profile, Wellmaker discussed his attachment to Faglier’s Mixed Martial Arts in Augusta, Georgia. He had been making four-hour round trips to Atlanta twice a week for boxing sessions, with the travel taking longer than the actual work.

He did not describe his original coaches as lacking knowledge. Their full-time jobs and family responsibilities limited their availability, while American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, offered more consistent access to coaches and a deeper range of training partners. The difference was the frequency and focus of the work, not a repudiation of the people who developed him.

UFC’s account identified Steve Mocco, Pedro Munoz and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal among the coaches involved. Wellmaker also explained that Jason Faglier Sr. and Jake Faglier supported the change, despite how hard he had found the conversation. Before the fight, he reported progress through difficult sparring sessions and a stronger emphasis on following a game plan. The education also continued away from formal sessions: the group watched fights together and broke down the exchanges, extending his preparation beyond rounds with the larger collection of training partners.

The connection to his original team also appears in his official athlete questionnaire. Wellmaker credited his coaches with encouraging him to compete when he had initially entered the gym simply to improve his fitness. He described representing his team and city as a source of fulfillment. That account helps explain why changing training bases was more complicated for him than merely choosing a larger gym with established names.

Three defeats followed a fast start in the UFC

The sporting reversal began after two first-round UFC knockouts: Cameron Saaiman in April 2025 and Kris Moutinho that June. His official fight history then records a unanimous-decision defeat to Ethyn Ewing at UFC 322 in November, followed by a second-round rear-naked-choke loss to Juan Diaz in May 2026.

Otari Tanzilovi extended that run at Meta APEX on October 10. UFC’s final result lists a knockout at 2:39 of round two, bringing Wellmaker’s professional record to 10-3. The promotion’s written recap describes a competitive opening round in which the American hurt Tanzilovi before the Georgian’s head kick changed the fight.

This written statement is distinct from his earlier video update. It announces no opponent, return date or contract decision.