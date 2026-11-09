Makoto Shinryu Thanks Reporter After ORICON Apologizes For RIZIN 55 Question

Makoto Shinryu has thanked an ORICON News reporter after the outlet apologized over a question put to him following his RIZIN 55 title defeat. The exchange unfolded in written posts on November 9, a day after Tony Laramie took the flyweight championship from him by split decision in Chiba.

ORICON’s combat-sports account identified its reporter Igarashi and acknowledged that his post-fight question had failed to show sufficient respect and consideration. Shinryu subsequently shared that apology, addressed the reporter directly and said he would return to the top.

ORICON apologizes for its post-fight question

The outlet’s editorial department said the question was asked during Shinryu’s interview after the November 8 event. In an English translation of its statement, it acknowledged that the question:

“lacked respect and consideration for the athlete immediately after the fight.”

Its apology extended to Shinryu, the people involved and those watching. The department also pledged to improve its approach so that future questions to athletes would not be disrespectful, and closed by apologizing again to everyone who had been offended.

11月8日『RIZIN.55』における

試合後インタビューで

弊社記者の五十嵐による神龍誠選手への

質問について、

試合直後の選手に対する敬意と配慮が欠けておりました。

神龍選手、関係者の皆様、

ご覧いただいた皆様、

大変申し訳ございませんでした。 今後は選手の皆様に対して… — オリコンニュース【格闘技】 (@oricon_fight) November 9, 2026

Shinryu thanks the reporter for drawing out his emotions

Shinryu did not dismiss how painful the occasion had been. His response recognized his frustration while thanking Igarashi for bringing his feelings to the surface. In an English translation, he wrote:

“Of course I was incredibly frustrated, but thank you, Mr. Igarashi, for drawing out my emotions.”

He added that he would never forget the previous day and reaffirmed his intention to regain his position. That response was directed at the apology itself, rather than an announcement of a new fight or a change to the result.

もちろん死ぬほど悔しかったけど、僕の感情を引き出してくれた五十嵐さんありがとうございました

昨日という日を絶対に忘れません

必ず返り咲きます https://t.co/HxSbZf7ofK — 神龍誠 Makoto Shinryu Takahashi (@makoto0705mma) November 9, 2026

ORICON then replied to thank Shinryu for his consideration despite the exchange coming the day after his fight. The account reiterated its apology for the disrespectful question. Neither of the outlet’s written statements announced a disciplinary measure against the reporter.

A painful title loss, but no intention of walking away

Earlier that morning, Shinryu had posted separately about losing the belt. He thanked his supporters and described the emptiness of no longer having the championship he had fought so hard to win. He said the loss had left a hole that only continuing in the sport could fill.

“The only thing that can fill this hole is martial arts, so I will keep going.”

That passage is an English translation of his written post. Shinryu went on to say that, however difficult and painful the sport could be, he saw no other path for himself. He promised to become champion again, thanked everyone who continued to support him and asked them to wait for his return.

おはようございます

沢山の応援ありがとうございました ベルト奪われてしまいました

僕の命懸けで取ったベルトが手元からなくなってしまって、心にぽっかり穴が空いてしまいましたが、この穴を埋めれるのは格闘技だけなのでやり続けます こんなにキツくて、辛いけど僕は格闘技以外の道がないんです… pic.twitter.com/cjm0p0pkdr — 神龍誠 Makoto Shinryu Takahashi (@makoto0705mma) November 9, 2026

His three-round loss to Laramie ended with two judges favoring the challenger and one favoring the defending champion. The new written exchange concerns the treatment of a fighter immediately afterward; it does not overturn that decision or establish when Shinryu will next compete.

Shinryu had captured the championship from Hiromasa Ougikubo in his hometown of Sendai on June 6, winning their rematch by unanimous decision. RIZIN listed the Laramie matchup as his first defense. His route to the belt had also included victories over Hiroya and Nkazimulo Zulu, making the November setback an interruption to a successful run rather than the end of his career.

His earlier challenge against Kyoji Horiguchi had ended in a second-round submission defeat on December 31, 2023, before he eventually won the belt from Ougikubo.