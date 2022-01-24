Former UFC, Bellator Fighter Maiquel Falcao Stabbed To Death In Brazil

Maiquel Falcao has been pronounced dead.

The Details

The former UFC and Bellator fighter was murdered on Sunday morning in his hometown of Pelotas, Brazil. Falcao was stabbed to death.

He would be stabbed in the stomach multiple times while in front of a bar. According to local news outlet Gaucha ZH, Falcao was taken to a nearby hospital at 3a.m. But, it was too late as the former fighter would ultimately lose his life.

The police told GZH they are currently investigating the murder.

Falcao’s Career

Falcao, 40, was a true veteran of the sport. He’d amass 61 pro fights, ending his record at 40-20 (1 NC). ‘Big Rig’ would even go undefeated in the big show, getting one win in the UFC back in 2010. Unfortunately for him, he’d be released from the promotion after allegedly assaulting a woman outside a night club.

Two years passed from his UFC release, Falcao would join the ranks at Bellator. He’d win a middleweight grand prix tournament before falling short of the vacant title against Alexander Shlemenko.

Like his UFC run, Falcao was also cut from the promotion after assaulting a woman at a gas station and engaging in a street fight.

Notable Wins

Falcao might not have the best end to his career, losing 5 straight fights, but he fought anybody and everybody. Some of the light heavyweight fighter’s notable wins were over TUF 25 Champion Jesse Taylor, Gerald Harris and Igor Pokrajac.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the fallen Falcao.