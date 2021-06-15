Demian Maia Wants Nate Diaz for Final Fight in UFC Career

UFC welterweight Demian Maia wants to end his career with a bang. In a recent interview, Maia explained that he would like to face Nate Diaz for the final fight of his career, which could easily be his next one.

Demian Maia is one of the most respected fighters in all of MMA. After victory or defeat, Maia perpetually embodies class. And the original philosophies introduced in the cultures of martial arts. So, after Maia defeated Ben Askren at UFC Singapore, he humbly laid out his plans for the next moves of his career. But, before carrying out his subsequent action, he thanked his fans and opponents first in true Demian Maia fashion.

Maia Wants Diaz in Final Fight

He went on to explain the next steps of finishing his career. Only to retract those statements to break the UFC record for most wins ever. Fast forward to his defeat by the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 263, and Demian is ready to call it quits finally. However, per his request, he would like one last fight against UFC megastar Nate Diaz.

“Last night I tried hard and unfortunately wasn’t able to put my best performance,” Maia said on social media. “ As frustrated as I am, I kept trying until the end and that’s in the past now. I’m already looking forward as I know time goes by fast, and I won’t be doing this much longer. “Nate Diaz, I saw your quote on the press conference, and think you’re great too. You’re a great fighter who also represents jiu-jitsu and you’re real, I respect that. Regardless of last night, I know I still have one fight left in me, and it’s no secret that I feel like UFC is my home, where I want to finish my career.”

Making the Fight

Should the UFC grant the wish of Maia and let him face Diaz as he heads into retirement? Or should the promotion keep Nate available for fights with the potential to generate maximum revenue?

According to Jake Paul, who said his team has been in direct talks with Nate, Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC contract. Taking the information with a grain of salt, it’ll be interesting to see how the UFC approaches the potential end of the tenure of both fighters.