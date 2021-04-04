Demian Maia To Return Against Belal Muhammad At UFC 263

Belal Muhammad won’t be getting a rematch with Leon Edwards, but he will be getting a big fight in the form of Demian Maia.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Saturday that the welterweight fight has been agreed to for the upcoming UFC 263 pay-per-view event taking place June 12.

Per sources, Demian Maia (@demianmaia) vs. Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170 ) agreed to for UFC 263 on June 12. https://t.co/5pZZotUDjd — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 4, 2021

Contracts have not been signed, but verbal agreements are in place. No venue has been announced for the event as of yet either but fans are expected to be in attendance.

Muhammad Gets Ranked Opponent In Maia

Muhammad, of course, is coming off a second-round no contest after suffering a brutal eye poke against Edwards in their short-notice headliner last month.

That halted a four-fight winning streak for Muhammad who was looking to get a rematch with Edwards only for the latter to end up getting booked to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 262 on May 15.

Although he didn’t get what he wanted, Muhammad at least has the consolation of getting another ranked opponent as well as a legendary name in Maia.

The Brazilian — who is currently ranked five places above Muhammad at No. 8 in the welterweight rankings — hasn’t competed since a TKO defeat to Gilbert Burns in March last year.

Prior to that, the former title challenger was on a three-fight winning streak. He had previously spoken of retirement soon but has seemingly delayed those plans.

UFC 263 currently has no headliner at the time of writing.