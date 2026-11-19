Magomed Zaynukov’s next UFC assignment is a lightweight matchup with Piero Guaylupo in Dallas on January 16, 2027. The promotion’s current event card confirms the pairing, giving the unbeaten Russian a second Octagon opponent and setting the stage for Guaylupo’s arrival from Dana White’s Contender Series.

The bout is part of UFC Fight Night at American Airlines Center. It is listed at 155 pounds, with no title attached. Its place in the final running order has not been announced.

Two different introductions to the Octagon

Zaynukov already has one UFC victory to build on. He beat Damian Rzepecki by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi on July 25, extending his professional record to 9-0. That performance was covered in MiddleEasy’s report on his promotional debut. Dallas supplies a different opponent rather than a return engagement with Rzepecki.

The 31-year-old trains at the Nurmagomedov School and is listed by the UFC as being from Chanko, Russia. His career victories are divided between five knockouts and four decisions, with four first-round finishes. Those figures distinguish his overall finishing record from the full-distance result of his sole UFC appearance.

The promotion’s statistical profile credits him with 309 significant strikes landed from 518 attempts, a 60 percent accuracy rate. His listed rate of 10.30 significant strikes per minute comes from limited tracked experience, not a long UFC career. It offers evidence of activity without establishing that he will reproduce the same pace against Guaylupo.

Marcel Dorff also reported the matchup on November 19, crediting MMA pe with the initial report. The official event listing independently confirms the booking.

Guaylupo’s route into the promotion came through his September 22 fight with Callum Connor at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. He won a unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 30-27 cards. The UFC subsequently awarded contracts to both competitors, a distinction that made Connor’s defeat different from an ordinary unsuccessful Contender Series audition.

In its written account, the UFC described Guaylupo hurting Connor with a heavy punch in the opening round and following him to the canvas with ground strikes. He then allowed the action to return to the feet. Connor found success at range in the second, while the Peruvian’s heavier attacks were effective in close exchanges.

Both continued looking for a stoppage in the third, but the contest reached the final bell. That experience gives the newcomer a recent example of maintaining his offense through a complete three-round fight, rather than reaching Dallas solely on an untested string of quick regional finishes.

The UFC’s athlete page identifies Guaylupo as a 21-year-old from Piura, Peru, and lists January 16 as his Octagon debut. Its physical measurements give him a height of five feet eight inches and a 68.5-inch reach. Zaynukov is listed two inches taller with the same reach, so height alone does not establish a reach advantage.

The Dallas show is headlined by Yair Rodriguez against Steve Garcia. The official timetable currently sets the prelims for 4 p.m. Central and the main card for 7 p.m. Central, with Paramount+ carrying the event in the United States. Those are program start times, not a confirmed walkout time for this lightweight contest.