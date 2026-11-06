Magomed Magomedov Misses Weight, ONE Fight Night 49 Main Event Proceeds

Magomed Magomedov’s ONE Championship debut will go ahead despite a weight miss for his main event against Lucas Gabriel. ONE’s November 6 weigh-in report lists Magomedov at 175.4 pounds, leaving him 5.4 pounds above its lightweight limit.

The promotion confirmed that Gabriel agreed to continue and that Magomedov will pay weight compensation. A second agreement keeps Bogdan Shumarov’s lightweight kickboxing match against Gasham Mammadov on the card after Mammadov weighed 173 pounds, three pounds over the limit.

Neither compensation amount was disclosed in ONE’s written report. It also did not specify the negotiated limits for the two bouts. Those omissions matter: the measured weights establish the misses, but do not establish a particular purse deduction or the terms accepted by the opponents.

Two misses, with the main event preserved

Reporting directly from the weigh-ins, Nick Atkin said ONE officials confirmed both catchweight agreements to the Bangkok Post. He also reported that the two overweight fighters passed hydration after the official three-hour testing window. The final official readings are listed below; they should not be confused with the measurements from earlier attempts.

Gabriel’s MMA headliner was already altered when Magomedov replaced injured Alibeg Rasulov. That earlier set of opponent changes also brought Kongthoranee Sor Sommai into the flyweight kickboxing co-main event against Taiki Naito, and Nontachai Jitmuangnon into a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch with Felipe Lobo.

ONE’s nine-bout event spans MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling. Its official schedule places the opening bout at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 7, in Bangkok, which is 9 p.m. Eastern on Friday, November 6. The U.S. broadcast is on Prime Video. That listed start is not a promised main-event walkout time.

🆕 Magomed Magomedov and Gasham Mammadov have missed weight for ONE Championship’s Fight Night 49 in Bangkok, but their respective bouts will go ahead at catchweight. Magomedov weighed 175.4lb for his MMA main event against Lucas Gabriel – 5.4lb above the lightweight limit.… pic.twitter.com/ncQTiODcaT — Nick Atkin (@nickatkinone) November 6, 2026

All 18 final weight and hydration readings

The following figures are ONE’s published measurements, with weights in pounds and each athlete’s hydration reading in parentheses. The openweight grappling match is listed separately from the weight-limited contests.

Lightweight MMA: Lucas Gabriel, 167.8 pounds (1.0136); Magomed Magomedov, 175.4 pounds (1.0023). Magomedov missed weight; the bout proceeds by agreement.

Strawweight MMA: Lee Seung Cheol, 123.6 pounds (1.0023); Nazareth Lalthazuala, 124.4 pounds (1.0210).

Atomweight MMA: Victoria Souza, 113.2 pounds (1.0087); Magdalena Czaban, 113.8 pounds (1.0070).

Bantamweight MMA: Kalandar Tabarov, 144 pounds (1.0241); Ilmadi Israilov, 144.8 pounds (1.0152).

Flyweight kickboxing: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, 134.4 pounds (1.0120); Taiki Naito, 134.6 pounds (1.0078).

Featherweight kickboxing: Zhou Jiaqiang, 153.8 pounds (1.0031); Mamuka Usubyan, 154.2 pounds (1.0244).

Lightweight kickboxing: Bogdan Shumarov, 168.4 pounds (1.0074); Gasham Mammadov, 173 pounds (1.0248). Mammadov missed weight; the bout proceeds by agreement.

Bantamweight Muay Thai: Nontachai Jitmuangnon, 144.6 pounds (1.0226); Felipe Lobo, 144.4 pounds (1.0233).

Openweight submission grappling: Victor Hugo, 257.2 pounds (1.0144); Devhonte Johnson, 254.2 pounds (1.0009).

No bout outcomes are established by these scale results. The current development is that the two missed-weight contests remain scheduled, while the final readings provide the numerical record for the rest of the card.