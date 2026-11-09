Magomed Magomedov Calls For Tye Ruotolo Title Fight After ONE Debut

Magomed Magomedov wants to challenge new ONE lightweight MMA champion Tye Ruotolo after winning his promotional debut. In a newly published interview with ONE, the unbeaten Bahraini representative argued that his performance against Lucas Gabriel justified title contention.

Magomedov welcomed the opportunity to debut against an opponent he respected, then questioned why the decision was split. He believed his pressure and control had won the opening two rounds, while acknowledging that Gabriel might have taken the third.

“I’m ready to fight for the belt, and I think I’m a suitable contender.”

The confidence came with self-criticism: he rated his showing only six or seven out of ten. On Ruotolo, he praised the champion but maintained that his Dagestani wrestling could overcome the American’s grappling. He framed that belief as confidence in his own ability, not an attempt to offend Ruotolo.

Those remarks amount to a challenge, not confirmation of a booked championship fight. His debut was a three-round non-title contest. A championship match would instead be scheduled for five five-minute rounds under ONE’s MMA rules.

A short-notice debut changes the contender picture

Magomedov reached 16-0 by beating Gabriel at ONE Fight Night 49 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The November 6 event aired in U.S. primetime. He had replaced the injured Alibeg Rasulov and arrived with five consecutive finishes, making the assignment a substantial step up in both opponent and platform.

Gabriel brought an 11-1 record with one no-contest into the matchup and had not lost in ONE. His June victory over former lightweight champion Ok Rae Yoon gave the Brazilian a significant divisional win before meeting the newcomer.

The win came with a weight qualification: Magomedov missed ONE’s 170-pound limit, so Gabriel agreed to a 175.4-pound catchweight and received 30 percent of his opponent’s purse. Both had passing final hydration readings.

The official written bout report describes Magomedov taking the action down early and working from top position. Gabriel resisted more effectively in the second round and produced his strongest response late, reversing a scramble and landing knees from above. Two judges nevertheless preferred Magomedov, preserving his unbeaten record. ONE judges MMA as a whole contest, not through separate ten-point-must round scores; Magomedov’s account of the rounds is his assessment, not the official scoring system.

Ruotolo’s new belt creates a different test

Ruotolo had changed the division just hours earlier at The Inner Circle 37, also in Lumpinee. He dropped Christian Lee, advanced through dominant positions and secured a rear-naked choke at 2:08 of the opening round. The victory made him ONE’s first champion across both MMA and submission grappling, rather than merely another contender awaiting an opportunity.

The American entered that championship match with only two professional MMA appearances. His official record lists submission victories over Adrian Lee and Shozo Isojima before the win over Christian. He therefore holds a 3-0 MMA record alongside his established grappling career.

Ruotolo’s background includes a fourth-place ADCC finish as a 16-year-old in 2019 and the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling championship, won against Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023. That experience helps explain why Magomedov’s proposed wrestling-versus-grappling test carries weight beyond a routine callout.