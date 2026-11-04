Magomed Magomedov Plans Wrestling Pressure For Lucas Gabriel In ONE Debut

Magomed Magomedov intends to make Lucas Gabriel work at his pace when he makes his ONE Championship debut. In a written interview published by the promotion on November 4, the unbeaten lightweight identified sustained pressure and wrestling as the advantages he hopes to bring to their main event.

He described Gabriel as a capable wrestler with a Muay Thai background, rather than treating him as a one-dimensional submission threat. Magomedov told ONE:

“I want to impose my pace on him, control the fight, and use my strengths.”

The late replacement said he is preparing as seriously as for previous opponents and working through different possible scenarios. He expects a competitive contest, not an easy debut. His final fight-night corner lineup was still undecided when he spoke, although he expected members of KHK Dagestan to accompany him.

A Late Change, Not A New Booking

The change was announced on October 23 after an injury forced Alibeg Rasulov off the card. That announcement also replaced two other injured competitors: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai came in against Taiki Naito, while Nontachai Jitmuangnon took the assignment against Felipe Lobo. Those were lineup changes, not results from the forthcoming event.

His management’s separate signing announcement, shared with his own Instagram account, confirmed an exclusive ONE agreement and a 15-0 professional record. It introduced the move as a new stage of his career, without naming a guaranteed title opportunity or suggesting he had already competed for the promotion.

The current official schedule places Gabriel against Magomedov at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on the November 6 U.S.-primetime edition of ONE Fight Night 49. The newcomer enters with five consecutive finishes. Gabriel has won five times in ONE, so neither man’s relevant unbeaten run can survive a decisive outcome.

The promotion’s event synopsis presents the headliner as a route into lightweight championship contention. It does not advertise the match as an eliminator with a contractually guaranteed next shot. Gabriel’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and striking are the competitive credentials highlighted in that listing, making this more than a test of the debutant’s record.

For viewers following the main event, the official replacement notice advertises a 9 p.m. Eastern start on November 6. Prime Video carries the show in the United States and Canada, while Sky Sports is listed for the United Kingdom and Ireland. The promotion directs viewers elsewhere to their local broadcast listings.

The Championship Context In Bangkok

The championship itself is due to be contested on the same Bangkok slate. At The Inner Circle 37, Christian Lee is scheduled to defend the lightweight MMA belt against Tye Ruotolo, who already holds ONE’s welterweight submission grappling championship. That is a separate event and a different discipline from Ruotolo’s existing title.

ONE’s November 2 full-card announcement says Ruotolo earned this MMA opportunity after submitting Adrian Lee and Shozo Isojima. Christian is therefore defending his own championship against the fighter who handed his younger brother his first professional loss. The published schedule offers context for the lightweight division, not confirmation that either Fight Night 49 headliner will face the winner.