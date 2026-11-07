Magomed Magomedov Beats Lucas Gabriel By Split Decision At ONE Fight Night 49

Magomed Magomedov made a successful ONE Championship debut against Lucas Gabriel, taking a split decision in the main event of ONE Fight Night 49. The official athlete records list the contest as ending at 5:00 of the third round.

Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok hosted the show, which aired in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 6. That broadcast date corresponds to Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand. The headliner was a non-title assignment, separate from the Christian Lee–Tye Ruotolo championship bout at The Inner Circle 37.

A catchweight agreement kept the headliner intact

The fight proceeded at an agreed 175.4-pound catchweight after Magomedov missed ONE’s 170-pound lightweight limit. The promotion’s November 6 weigh-in release specified that he would forfeit 30 percent of his purse to Gabriel. Those terms qualify the event card’s lightweight MMA listing; this was not a contest in which both athletes made the normal divisional limit.

Gabriel weighed 167.8 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0136. Magomedov’s published reading was 1.0023. Both figures were within ONE’s hydration threshold of 1.0250, distinguishing the weight miss from a failed final hydration measurement.

Round 1: Magomedov establishes top position

After taking punches standing, Magomedov brought Gabriel down and struck from inside his guard. He maintained close pressure and looked for submissions during scrambles.

Round 2: Gabriel finds room to respond

Another early takedown put Gabriel back on the mat. The Brazilian escaped danger more effectively, then landed a head kick standing. Magomedov attempted another takedown but could not complete it.

Round 3: A reversal brings late knees

Magomedov again secured top control. As Gabriel worked to stand, the Brazilian reversed the position, kept his opponent’s head down and landed knees. The rally did not produce a stoppage.

16-0 🏆 Magomed Magomedov 🇧🇭 defeats Lucas Gabriel by split decision to stay undefeated! Watch the full #ONEFightNight49 event replay:

🇺🇸🇨🇦 on Prime 👉 https://t.co/5acxXpoZbD

🌍 on https://t.co/gYqdzNiYRH (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/GcAgKx348H — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 7, 2026

Why the decision is not a round-by-round points total

ONE’s MMA rules require three judges to assess the entire contest rather than award separate ten-point-must scores for each round. Standard non-title bouts comprise three five-minute rounds, while championship matches run for five. That distinction matters on a mixed card that also includes kickboxing and Muay Thai, which use different scoring systems.

The published MMA criteria prioritize near-knockouts and near-submissions, then damage, striking combinations and ring or cage generalship, earned takedowns or takedown defense, and aggression. ONE’s completed main-event account confirms that two judges favored Magomedov. That is a two-to-one verdict on the whole fight, not a set of numerical round scores.

A short-notice replacement follows his stated approach

Magomedov accepted the assignment on roughly two weeks’ notice after an injury removed Alibeg Rasulov. In ONE’s November 4 written interview, he identified sustained pressure and wrestling as his intended advantages, while acknowledging Gabriel’s Muay Thai background and ability to wrestle.

He described preparing for multiple scenarios and treating the debut as seriously as his earlier fights. He also expected a competitive contest. His pre-fight remarks therefore combined confidence in his strongest phase with respect for the different situations the Brazilian could create, rather than promising an effortless victory.

Gabriel had approached the change differently. In his November 2 written interview, he said the similarity between Rasulov and Magomedov meant his preparation required little adjustment. He believed grappling entries could expose striking openings and rated his own jiu-jitsu and stand-up highly. He wanted a finish instead of leaving the outcome to the judges, and considered victory a route toward a championship opportunity. That was his ambition, not an announced guarantee from ONE.

Gabriel’s first ONE defeat changes the contender picture

Gabriel’s promotional ledger now contains five victories, one defeat and one no contest. The no contest came against Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31. Before this setback, his two latest appearances had produced a unanimous decision over Magomed Akaev and a split decision against former champion Ok Rae Yoon. Those were completed wins over different opponents, not earlier meetings with this newcomer.

Magomedov leaves at 16-0 overall. ONE identified a possible future challenge against new lightweight MMA champion Tye Ruotolo, but did not announce that matchup. The win ends Gabriel’s unbeaten promotional run without awarding Magomedov a belt.