Magomed Ankalaev Invites January Heavyweight Fight After Light Heavyweight Frustration

Magomed Ankalaev is looking beyond light heavyweight for his next opponent. In a November 9 written post, the former UFC champion invited a heavyweight to meet him in January, presenting the idea as an alternative to waiting for another fight at 205 pounds.

His complaint named three potential opponents and gave a different explanation for each. He described Khalil Rountree Jr. as unready, said Dominick Reyes had recently competed and was injured, and alleged that Paulo Costa wanted $10 million. Those availability and compensation claims are Ankalaev’s account, not independently confirmed medical information or disclosed contract terms.

“So what about heavyweight? Anybody ready to fight? Let’s do it in January.”

Looks like nobody in the top five at light heavyweight wants to fight. Everybody’s got a reason. Khalil Rountree not ready Reyes just fought and is injured. Costa wants $10 million. So what about heavyweight? Anybody ready to fight? Let’s do it in January. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 9, 2026

The invitation did not identify an opponent, an event or a precise January date. It also did not announce a signed bout or establish that he has permanently left light heavyweight.

Costa talks had already reached the question of rounds and pay

The dispute has a documented written history. On September 18, Ankalaev told Costa that Hunter Campbell and Mick Maynard had offered him their matchup three or four times and that he had accepted each approach. He said he was willing to compete over either three or five rounds, while making the case that their pairing warranted a main event. In that dated exchange, he described Costa as a leading contender and referred to his own No. 1 position.

Costa replied that making the fight happen that year depended on the UFC and Campbell paying them appropriately. He offered November or December as possible windows, conditional on scheduling and the promotion’s agreement. His response expressed interest with conditions; it was not a booking announcement. That distinction predates Ankalaev’s latest allegation about a specific asking price.

I agree with you in everything, now it’s up to @ufc and Hunter pay us accordingly to make that fight happen this year. It can be November or December, it’s up to your schedule and up to ufc do the right thing. — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 18, 2026

A day later, Ankalaev pressed for five rounds. He argued that beating him would strengthen Costa’s position and suggested the longer assignment would bring more money. He also taunted Costa about his five-round record. That was a prospective opponent’s pitch, rather than a public UFC offer or a guarantee of compensation.

MiddleEasy subsequently covered Costa’s October statement about fighting somewhere before the end of the year. That later message did not settle an opponent or promotion either. The separate posts show why expressions of interest should not be mistaken for completed negotiations.

Rountree and Reyes bring different recent context

Ankalaev’s return this summer followed the end of his title reign. He had beaten Alex Pereira at UFC 313 before losing the rematch at UFC 320 in October 2025. UFC’s original Abu Dhabi announcement framed his next appearance as an attempt to regain a championship opportunity.

Rountree had originally been scheduled to headline opposite Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi on July 25. UFC’s July 13 update removed him because of injury and installed Bogdan Guskov as the replacement. Ankalaev went on to stop Guskov at 2:41 of the fifth round. The earlier withdrawal is documented, but it does not establish Rountree’s present medical status.

Reyes, meanwhile, recorded a first-round finish of Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333 on October 24. His subsequent movement in UFC’s separate rankings systems added context to his position among the contenders. Neither that result nor those tables independently verifies the injury Ankalaev now alleges.