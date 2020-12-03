Matchmaking for Khamzat Chimaev in the current UFC climate seems more difficult than easy. Top-ranked fighters in the division don’t feel like they benefit from the fight. On the other hand, the organization is ready to turn Chimaev into a headlining act, and can only do so against formidable competition. Khamzat was finally able to secure a top contender bout against Leon Edwards. However, Leon tested positive for COVID-19, leaving him unable to compete. Which, opened up the floor for Neil Magny, who says he is willing to face Khamzat on short notice.

Magny Offers to Fight Khamzat

Magny is currently the #10 ranked Welterweight in the world. Previously, he spoke with Ariel Helwani in regards to the state of the 170lb division, as well as fighting Chimaev. But, Khamzat was ultimately matched against #3 ranked Leon Edwards. Since Leon is now out of the fight, Magny took to social media to announce that he is willing to fight Chimaev on short notice. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be his first time stepping in to save a main event caliber fight.

“5 round fight in 2 weeks, wouldn’t be the first for me! Holla at me UFC,” wrote Magny.

5 round fight in 2 weeks, wouldn't be the first for me! Holla at me @ufc — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) December 1, 2020

Eliminating a Log Jam

Inactivity at the top of the division is currently causing a logjam. Fighters like Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns are doing their best to stay active. However, injuries and medical issues have kept them sidelined. Meanwhile, the likes of Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, and Michael Chiesa all remain relatively inactive.

The division will only move forward if the ranked guys begin to fight each other, or, give the hungry and unranked fighters a chance to move up the rankings.

Magny is ready to help jumpstart the division in hopes of getting a crack at Kamaru Usman. However, making the fight would be a true gauge of if Khamzat Chimaev is the contender that the UFC is building him up to be.