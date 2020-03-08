UFC 248 Results: Neil Magny dominates Li Jingliang (Highlights)

Neil Magny dominates Li Jingliang for three straight rounds in route to a unanimous decision victory.

We have back to back matchups in the welterweight division as Neil Magny (21-7-0) goes up against Li Jingliang (17-6-0) at UFC 248.

Round 1:

The first round is underway and Li opens with a leg kick. Magny looks to land a jab and close the distance as he continues to pressure. Magny lands a good right as the two separate from the clinch. Li looks to take down Magny as he gets his back. Li is able to drag Magny to the ground, but Magny is back up.

Li lands a huge right as they separate

Magny is stunned but is able to take Li down. Li gets back up but is unable to escape the body lock. Magny continues to look for the takedown as Li reverses and goes for a single leg of his own. The two separate and Magny lands a jab. Magny initiates the clinch against the fence and lands a big knee to the body. Li wraps up and secures a takedown. Magny is able to get back to his feet and the two are back in the center. Magny lands a pair of good jabs as Li backs up. The first round is in the books.

10-9 Magny

Round 2:

Round two is off and Magny lands a jab and then goes for a flying knee. The two clinch up against the fence as Li looks for a takedown. Magny is able to reverse but is unable to secure the takedown. Magny begins landing punches against the fence as Li looks for another takedown. The two continue to clinch and Magny lands a good knee to the body.

Magny lands the takedown

Li is able to stand back up but Magny begins landing strikes against the fence. Li lands a big right as the two separate. Magny lands another jab and initiates the clinch again. Li continues to look for a takedown with under a minute. Magny lands a big right hand as the two separates and begins teeing of on Li. Magny lands a takedown as the round ends.

10-8 Magny

Round 3:

The final round begins as Magny lands a low kick. Li lands a good right hand and follows it with another right cross. Li backs up Magny and lands an uppercut. Magny lands a good counter as Li continues to bring the pressure. Magny lands another pair of jabs.

Magny goes for a takedown.

Li is able to defend and gets the back of Magny. Li throws a high kick that almost connects. Li lands a small left and Magny counters with a good one-two. Li lands a big leg kick and follows it with an overhand right. Magny initiates the clinch against the fence and lands a good knee to the body. Magny lands a good left and initiates the clinch again. Magny is able to secure a takedown against the fence and begins landing punches. Magny continues landing big strikes from the the top. Li looks to get up and Magny takes his back. Magny continues to land strikes with Li finally able to get up as the fight ends.

10-9 Magny

Official Result: Neil Magny defeats Li Jingliang by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Check the highlights below: