Magdalena Czaban Defeats Vick Souza Over Three Rounds At ONE Fight Night 49

Magdalena Czaban remained unbeaten after taking a unanimous decision over Vick Souza in their atomweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 49. All three judges favored the Polish fighter after three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The victory moves her professional record to 6-0.

The event began on Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand, corresponding to Friday evening, November 6, in the United States. This was the Prime Video Fight Night card, separate from the Inner Circle event staged at the same venue earlier in the weekend.

Round 1: Low kicks and a ground attack

Souza opened by attacking the legs. Czaban responded with varied punching and kicking combinations, but the Brazilian then completed a takedown. She kept the action grounded while looking for a finish, according to ONE’s completed written account.

Round 2: Outside combinations meet counters

Czaban worked from the outside and put her combinations together. Souza answered with counters, keeping the exchanges competitive rather than allowing her opponent an uncontested striking rhythm.

Round 3: Jabs against inside leg kicks

The final round remained closely fought. Czaban found her jab, while Souza continued targeting the inside of the legs. Neither secured a stoppage before the final bell.

“The Powerpuff Girl” stays PERFECT 💯 Magdalena Czaban 🇵🇱 defeats Vick Souza by unanimous decision to improve to 6-0!#ONEFightNight49 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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What the unanimous decision means

ONE’s MMA rules require the judges to evaluate a contest as a whole, not to award individual rounds using the ten-point-must system. A three-round decision therefore should not be rewritten as an assumed 30-27 score, nor does unanimity establish that one fighter won every round.

The criteria prioritize near-knockouts and near-submissions, followed by damage, then striking combinations and positional control. Earned takedowns or takedown defense and aggression follow in that order. The published result identifies agreement on the winner without providing numerical round scores.

Before the bout, Czaban had acknowledged the challenge of Souza’s experience in a written interview published by ONE. She considered the Brazilian adept at directing a fight in ways the judges would value. Although she predicted a second-round finish, she had also recognized that winning the tactical battle could be necessary. She also declined to put a firm date on a future title challenge, emphasizing continued improvement rather than an immediate championship opportunity. Her pre-event statement expressed an ambition, not an announced championship booking.

That same interview explained the change in her career since joining the promotion: her first four professional victories had all come inside the distance. Her debut win over Natalie Salcedo at ONE Fight Night 46 in August was her first decision, making this her second consecutive contest to reach the judges.

Souza entered off a unanimous-decision victory against Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 45. Her official record also documents a 91-second guillotine submission of Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167. Those recent successes in different phases provided specific reasons to respect both her positional work and her ability to finish from the ground.

The official weigh-in release lists Czaban at 113.8 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0070, and Souza at 113.2 pounds with a reading of 1.0087. Both passed within ONE’s 115-pound atomweight limit. Their matchup went ahead at its scheduled weight, rather than under one of the event’s catchweight agreements.