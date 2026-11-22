Madars Fleminas put a difficult title defeat behind him with a unanimous decision over Mateusz Pawlik at KSW 123 in Szczecin on November 21. The former welterweight challenger found his most effective work against the fence, where his combinations left the Polish fighter struggling to reset.

The official scores were 29-27, 29-28 and 30-27. Both men completed the three-round contest, with Fleminas improving to 15-8 and Pawlik falling to 7-4. KSW’s finalized report confirms the result, while the promotion’s account and Polish ringside reports describe how the Latvian took control.

Round 1: Pawlik keeps the fight moving

Pawlik began with feints and kicks aimed at the lead leg and body. He stayed mobile and made Fleminas work to close the distance. When the Latvian pursued a single-leg takedown and pressed him against the cage, Pawlik defended and escaped back toward the center.

InTheCage’s round-by-round report also recorded Pawlik landing swinging punches and an accidental clash of heads that did not require a stoppage. The fighters acknowledged each other and continued. Fleminas finished the opening round with boxing combinations and a high kick, finding more success late after spending much of the period reading his opponent’s movement.

Round 2: Fleminas makes the close exchanges count

The pace changed as Fleminas began initiating more attacks. MMA.pl’s account described his punches unsettling Pawlik before the pressure carried them toward the fence. At close range, the Latvian was landing more accurately, mixing his hands with elbows and knees rather than giving Pawlik one predictable attack to defend.

Pawlik sought a takedown during the difficult stretch and briefly gave up his back, according to InTheCage. He regained his feet but could not establish a comfortable distance. Fleminas kept working along the cage with uppercuts, knees and elbows. Pawlik continued trying to answer and reached the second bell.

Madars Fleminas 🇱🇻 gets the unanimous decision victory! A dominant performance from start to finish! 👏 XTB #KSW123 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/xXjNfzbXXq — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 21, 2026

Round 3: The flying knee does not end it

Fleminas broadened his attack in the final round. He attempted spinning strikes, worked knees to the body and landed a flying knee to the head. KSW’s report specifically notes that Pawlik survived that shot and remained willing to compete.

The exchanges continued with straight punches from distance and knees in the clinch. Pawlik still tried to advance and landed a body kick, while Fleminas missed a spinning backfist, details recorded in the ringside round-by-round account. There was no finish, leaving the judges to decide the contest.

A rebound after the championship challenge

For Fleminas, this was his first appearance since the five-round challenge against Adrian Bartosinski at KSW 116 on March 14. That fight ended in a split decision: Bartosinski received two 48-47 cards, while the other judge scored it 50-45 for the challenger. The return victory brings Fleminas’s KSW record to 3-4.

Pawlik entered after losing a unanimous decision to Adam Niedzwiedz at KSW 120 in July. He now has consecutive decision defeats after winning his first two promotional appearances. KSW lists him tenth at welterweight and Fleminas seventh; Saturday’s matchup paired two ranked opponents rather than putting the championship itself on the line.