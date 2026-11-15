Macy Chiasson Says She Is Likely Done Fighting After UFC 334

Macy Chiasson has indicated she may have reached the end of her fighting career. After losing to Bia Mesquita at UFC 334, the bantamweight shared a written Instagram Story expressing appreciation for the sport and the people she met through it.

Sportsnet reporter Aaron Bronsteter reproduced the complete message on X early November 15 UTC. The screenshot shows Chiasson’s verified account name above her statement, which begins by describing her preparation for Saturday’s appearance as one of her best training camps.

Pretty sure I’m done fighting.

She thanked her supporters and the UFC, described fighting’s positive effect on her life and closed with affection for those she had met. There was no criticism of her coaches.

The qualification distinguishes her message from an unconditional retirement announcement. She did not identify a farewell appearance, move to another promotion or professional plans outside competition.

Macy Chiasson announces on Instagram that she is likely retiring from MMA pic.twitter.com/3Pt5DXVzoz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 15, 2026

The losses preceding the statement

The defeat at Madison Square Garden came by rear-naked choke at 3:23 of the opening round. Mesquita progressed from top position to the back before securing the submission. The Brazilian had first reached half guard, then mount, before following Chiasson’s turn and using a body triangle to keep control. The result provides the immediate context for the message, not an announcement about her contractual status.

The setback followed three decision losses. Ketlen Vieira beat her in May 2025, Yana Santos won their October meeting that year, and Ailin Perez took a unanimous decision in February 2026. Saturday therefore extended a difficult stretch against fellow bantamweights rather than interrupting a winning run.

From a featherweight tournament to bantamweight contention

Her route into the UFC began with a tournament championship in a different weight class. Competing for Team Gastelum on The Ultimate Fighter’s 28th season, she stopped Larissa Pacheco and Leah Letson before submitting Pannie Kianzad in the featherweight final on November 30, 2018.

In the UFC’s written biographical Q&A, she traced her introduction to martial arts to a self-defense gym around 2011 while attending college. Watching women compete in Invicta subsequently drew her toward MMA. She described training daily and working as an instructor while studying at the University of New Orleans.

The 35-year-old is listed as training at Fortis MMA. Chiasson later established herself at bantamweight. Two of her more recent successes came in 2024: another rear-naked choke against Kianzad in March, followed by a doctor-stoppage TKO over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 303 in June. Her promotional history also includes decision victories over Marion Reneau and Norma Dumont.