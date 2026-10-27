Maciej Kazieczko To Face KSW Newcomer Bohdan Danylko In Szczecin

Maciej Kazieczko will welcome Ukrainian newcomer Bohdan Danylko to KSW at the promotion’s November 21 event in Szczecin. Their lightweight bout joins the KSW 123 lineup at Enea Arena, matching a former title challenger with a signing arriving on a four-fight winning streak.

KSW announced the pairing in a Polish-language release and subsequently confirmed it on its English-language social account. The fight is listed at 70.3 kilograms, or 155 pounds. It has not been announced as a championship contest or a title eliminator.

Maciej Kazieczko 🇵🇱 will face KSW newcomer Bohdan Danylko 🇺🇦 in a lightweight bout. Expect fireworks. 🔥 XTB #KSW123 | NOV 21 | Szczecin | 🎫 @eBiletPL pic.twitter.com/u3qMvCfrAM — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 26, 2026

Danylko arrives after a September submission

Danylko most recently submitted former KSW competitor Patryk Likus in September. The promotion says he began fighting professionally in 2023 and has appeared for Strife, FEN and Babilon MMA. His overall record stands at 8-1, with five knockout wins and one submission.

KSW credits the 26-year-old with five first-round victories. The organization introduced him as a featherweight/lightweight signing before identifying his first opponent. His official fighter page places him in the lightweight division and lists his height at 180 centimeters.

🚨 New signing alert! ✅ 8-1 record

🔥 6 finishes

⏳ 26 years old

⚖️ Featherweight / Lightweight Welcome to KSW, Bohdan Danylko 🇺🇦!

His debut is right around the corner. Official fight announcement coming very soon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2x46jsqa8c — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 25, 2026

Kazieczko returns after three defeats

Kazieczko’s official history shows losses to Leo Brichta, Welisson Paiva and Adam Masaev in his three most recent appearances. Brichta took a split decision in June 2023, Paiva stopped him with punches in the third round in July 2024, and Masaev secured a first-round rear-naked choke in November 2025.

His last recorded victory came against Francisco Barrio in November 2022, a third-round knockout. Before that, he stopped Wilson Varela in the second round in April 2022. Those results precede a lengthy stretch without a win for the Polish veteran.

The 33-year-old Ankos MMA representative stands 182 centimeters tall. He has competed for KSW since 2016, building a thirteen-fight promotional history before this scheduled return. His profile lists eight KSW victories, comprising five knockout or technical-knockout wins and three decisions. KSW has also awarded him two knockout bonuses and two fight-of-the-night bonuses. That promotional tally is separate from the 9-5 overall professional record in the booking announcement.

Kazieczko challenged Marian Ziółkowski for the lightweight championship in April 2021, losing by submission in round two. Ziółkowski was already part of the organization’s lightweight picture at KSW 50; Kazieczko’s return now comes with another championship matchup on the card.

Two title fights lead KSW 123

Adrian Bartosiński is scheduled to defend the welterweight belt against Tymoteusz Łopaczyk. Valeriu Mircea and Marcin Held meet for the vacant lightweight championship. Held’s career has also included competition in the PFL lightweight field.

The division has undergone changes since former KSW lightweight champion Salahdine Parnasse moved to UFC. For Danylko, the November assignment marks a promotional debut, not his first professional fight.