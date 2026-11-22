Four years after his previous KSW victory, Maciej Kazieczko is back in the win column. He defeated promotional newcomer Bohdan Danylko by unanimous decision at KSW 123 in Szczecin on November 21, ending a three-fight losing streak.

Two judges scored the lightweight contest 30-27 and the third returned a 30-26 card. The result moves Kazieczko to 10-5 overall and leaves Danylko at 8-2. All three rounds were completed despite several difficult moments for the Ukrainian in his first appearance with the promotion.

Round 1: Two early warnings for the newcomer

Danylko opened aggressively, moving forward and trying to impose pressure. Kazieczko interrupted that approach almost immediately with a hard right hand. The Ukrainian dropped briefly but recovered, returning to exchanges rather than backing out of the contest.

The action moved through short clinches and back into striking range. Kazieczko found success with kicks to the body, while Danylko answered with punches of his own. KSW’s written report notes that the Polish fighter was bloodied during the exchanges.

Near the end of the round, another heavy connection put Danylko down. Kazieczko followed him to the canvas and attacked with punches and elbows. The bell stopped that sequence before he could secure a finish. Both the promotion’s account and the original Polish reports place that late knockdown in the opening round.

KSW’s official preliminary broadcast is cued to this fight below.

Round 2: Failed wrestling attempts leave Danylko underneath

Kazieczko continued working body kicks and counterpunches as the second round developed. Danylko tried to change the fight with wrestling, but could not turn those attempts into sustained control. Instead, the Polish fighter used trips from the clinch to put him on his back.

Lowking’s ringside account describes Danylko getting back up, absorbing hard shots at close range and then seeking another takedown. The next clinch again ended with Kazieczko on top. He kept the newcomer grounded through the end of the round and added elbows and other strikes from that position.

Round 3: Kazieczko keeps the advantage on the ground

The final period began with more standing exchanges before another forceful punch prompted Danylko to pursue a clinch. As in the previous round, the grappling exchange went against him. Kazieczko brought the fight down and spent an extended stretch working from the upper position.

Both men threw strikes on the mat, but the Polish fighter’s elbows were the more damaging offense in Lowking’s account. Danylko eventually regained his feet late in the round. He remained in the contest to the final bell without finding the reversal he needed.

The losing streak ends, not just the layoff

Kazieczko’s official KSW history traces his previous win to a third-round knockout of Francisco Barrio on November 12, 2022. Since then, he had lost a split decision to Leo Brichta, been stopped by Welisson Paiva and submitted by Adam Masaev.

The Masaev fight took place on November 15, 2025, making this return slightly more than a year after his last appearance. Saturday’s decision brings his promotional record to 9-5.