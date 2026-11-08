Mac Papalii Stops Yukinori Akazawa After Ground Battle At RIZIN 55

Mac Papalii had to work through Yukinori Akazawa’s ground attack before finding a second-round stoppage in his RIZIN debut. The Samoan heavyweight won by technical knockout at 2:15 of Round 2 on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Japan, according to broadcaster ABEMA’s finalized result.

The fight finally brought the pair together after their October assignment in Nagasaki was canceled. The scheduled heavyweight matchup used RIZIN MMA rules at a 120-kilogram limit, with three five-minute rounds scheduled. Their contrasting approaches produced an extended grappling examination before Papalii could bring his punching into play.

Round 1: Akazawa Takes The Fight Down

The following action account is an English translation and synthesis of contemporaneous Japanese-language ringside reporting. Akazawa immediately closed distance for a double-leg takedown, established top position in half guard and delivered heavy punches. Papalii reached out from underneath but struggled to get upright.

When Papalii lifted his upper body, Akazawa controlled his head and flattened him again. The Japanese heavyweight threatened an arm-triangle choke and an Americana. Papalii turned toward his knees in an effort to stand, exposing his neck, but escaped that attack and finished the sequence facing his opponent from underneath.

Round 2: Papalii Changes The Position

Akazawa pursued another early double-leg. Papalii grabbed the ropes during the attempt before Akazawa completed the takedown and resumed short ground strikes. Akazawa then attacked a toe hold, allowing Papalii to come on top and punch as the Japanese fighter turned toward his knees.

Papalii continued striking underneath an arm before the exchange returned upright. Akazawa answered with a left, but a right from the Samoan sent him down. The referee stepped between them to end the contest, completing a reversal of the ground-heavy opening round.

Akazawa subsequently acknowledged the defeat in a written Japanese-language post, thanked his supporters and said he would start again. He did not offer an injury explanation or dispute the stoppage in that statement.

The Heavyweights Complete Their Delayed Debuts

RIZIN rebooked Papalii against Akazawa on November 4. The earlier attempt had ended before either man entered the ring: Akazawa injured his knee in training and was ruled out following an urgent medical examination. The promotion’s cancellation notice removed their bout while retaining the remaining fight order.

In his own October 2 written account, Akazawa explained that he had accepted the opportunity late and pushed his preparation before hurting the knee. He apologized to Papalii and intended to return after recovering. Those dated accounts establish the cancellation chronology; they do not disclose a diagnosis or the details of his subsequent medical clearance.

The official RIZIN 55 weigh-in put Papalii at 118.00 kilograms and Akazawa at 112.75, a difference of 5.25 kilograms. The promotion listed Akazawa with a seven-centimeter reach advantage, despite the lighter scale reading.

RIZIN’s biography identifies Papalii with Battle-Box and traces his combat-sports foundation to boxing at age twelve, later supplemented by rugby and wrestling. His earlier crossover appearances included a fourteen-second finish of Heo Jae-hyuk in Korea and a thirty-three-second win against Thiaka Faye under special HERO’S rules in April.

Akazawa brought a judo foundation and experience at Canada’s Tristar Gym into the pairing. His promotion profile records a rear-naked-choke win over Guts in November 2025 and a first-round ground-and-pound stoppage of Kosuke Kindaichi in May. Sunday’s heavyweight match was separate from the promotion’s earlier heavyweight tournament selection.