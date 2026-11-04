Mac Papalii vs. Yukinori Akazawa Rebooked For RIZIN 55

Mac Papalii and Yukinori Akazawa have a new date for their heavyweight matchup. RIZIN announced the pairing on November 4 for its November 8 show in Chiba, reviving a contest that was canceled before the promotion’s October event in Nagasaki.

The official booking sets three five-minute rounds under RIZIN MMA rules at 120 kilograms. RIZIN 55 takes place at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Japan time and the main program beginning at 2 p.m., or 5 a.m. UTC. Tickets and pay-per-view access are already on sale, according to the promotion’s announcement.

A Knee Injury Stopped The First Attempt

The promotion’s finalized RIZIN LANDMARK 16 notice records that the earlier Papalii–Akazawa bout was canceled after Akazawa injured his knee in training. An urgent medical assessment produced a doctor’s stoppage. Their scheduled sixth fight was removed from that card, while the remaining bout order was retained. The November date gives both heavyweights another opportunity to complete their first RIZIN appearance.

Akazawa gave his own account in an October 2 written post. He said he had accepted a late offer, pushed his preparation in training and hurt the knee. He wanted to take the opportunity but was stopped by the doctor, expressed disappointment and promised to return after recovering. He also apologized directly to Papalii. RIZIN’s rebooking announcement does not disclose a diagnosis or detailed medical-clearance process.

今回、直前のオファーで、試合を受けさせて頂きました。

ギリギリまで準備するために練習で無理をしたら膝をやってしまった。

自分としてはこのチャンスをものにしたかったので出たかったけどドクターストップになり、本当に残念です。 怪我を治して、絶対に戻ってきたい。… — 赤沢 幸典/Yukinori Akazawa (@akazawa130) October 2, 2026

RIZIN’s newly published written guide frames the technical question as Papalii’s boxing against Akazawa’s takedowns and ground offense. It highlights the standing wrestling exchanges as a possible dividing point: whether the action stays upright or reaches the mat. That is the promotion’s matchup assessment, not evidence of how either athlete will perform on Sunday. The promotion says a video version of its guide will follow.

Different Routes To A Heavyweight Debut

RIZIN’s Papalii profile identifies the Samoan athlete with Battle-Box and traces a background in boxing, rugby and wrestling. He began boxing at twelve and later won an amateur MMA heavyweight title at the GAMMA Oceania championships. His professional MMA debut came in Korea’s Fighter100 in August 2024, when he stopped Heo Jae-hyuk in fourteen seconds.

The promotion also records a thirty-three-second stoppage of Senegalese wrestling standout Thiaka Faye at K-1 GENKI in April 2026 under special HERO’S rules. That appearance was conducted under the special ruleset rather than RIZIN’s MMA regulations. Before those crossover assignments, his professional boxing debut brought a decision win over Ben Lima in August 2022.

Akazawa’s route is more grappling-oriented. RIZIN identifies HRE Gym as his current affiliation and describes a judo foundation followed by a decade of development at Georges St-Pierre’s Tristar Gym in Canada. Its recent history credits him with a first-round rear-naked-choke victory over Guts in his November 2025 MMA return and a first-round ground-and-pound stoppage of Kosuke Kindaichi in May 2026.

He had been considered for the last available place in RIZIN’s heavyweight tournament but was not selected. His present opportunity is therefore a separate heavyweight booking, not an announced tournament berth. He now brings that ground-oriented approach into a pairing with a heavyweight whose quickest finishes have come through punches.