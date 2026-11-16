Mac Papalii Says Knee Needs Treatment After RIZIN Debut Win

Mac Papalii says his knee needs treatment after his first RIZIN victory. In the promotion’s November 10 written interview, the Samoan heavyweight described anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage while discussing his escape from Yukinori Akazawa’s leg attack. The following account paraphrases that Japanese-language response in English.

Papalii Outlines Treatment And Ground-Game Goals

He said having his leg controlled prevented him from kicking free. Despite limited grappling knowledge, he credited his corner’s instructions with helping him navigate the position. His account did not establish when the knee problem began, a medical treatment plan or a return date.

The official RIZIN 55 result records a knockout by standing punches at 2:15 of Round 2. That outcome came after Akazawa had repeatedly taken him down, controlled him from half guard and threatened submissions. In the second round, the Japanese heavyweight attacked Papalii’s visibly taped left leg before the eventual winner turned the position and brought his punches into play. Akazawa’s first-round control included an arm-lock attempt and a choke from behind. Papalii escaped those threats but remained underneath as the round ended. The same account describes him returning to his feet, throwing hooks and straight punches, and knocking Akazawa down before the intervention.

Different Health Issues Around A Delayed Debut

Papalii also disclosed a separate health issue in his immediate winner’s remarks, reproduced in the promotion’s November 9 result report. He said he had caught a cold two weeks before competing and still had it on fight night. He had asked his coach to keep that information private before the contest. That earlier disclosure concerned illness, rather than a diagnosis of the knee complaint described in the later written interview.

Injury had already interrupted this pairing once, but that cancellation concerned Akazawa, not Papalii. In an October 2 written statement, Akazawa said he hurt his knee while pushing his training after accepting a late offer. He wanted to compete but was stopped by a doctor, apologized to his opponent and promised to return after recovering.

RIZIN subsequently rebooked the heavyweights for November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi. Its November 4 announcement set a 120-kilogram limit and three five-minute rounds. The rescheduled bout therefore reached the ring after the first attempt had fallen through.

Looking ahead, Papalii wanted to improve his ground skills with his team and progress step by step. A title opportunity next year was a hope, not a confirmed booking. He also acknowledged grabbing the ropes, describing an instinctive reaction to avoid losing, and said it would not happen again.