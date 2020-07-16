Bellator plans to make their return to action later this month. However they have another card planned, with Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis at the top of the bill.

It was recently announced that Bellator would be returning later this month. Although the event is smaller than usual, it features some excellent fighters, with Sergio Pettis vs Ricky Bandejas as the headlining act. This will be the first event for the promotion since February, before things began to shut down worldwide.

Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis Rematch In September

It seems that Bellator wants to keep the train rolling, with another event in September. Not only that, but it was recently reported that they will be putting together an explosive rematch to fill the headlining role. On September 11th, Lyoto Machida will be facing off against Phil Davis for the second time.

This fight will be a rematch from their clash in 2013. The contest, which took place at UFC 163, wound up as a decision in Kyoto’s favor. However it is worth noting that, at the time, it was see as controversial, with Phil feeling like he had done enough to win.

This time around, when Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis face off, it will be with some pretty big stakes. The winner of this fight will likely get a shot at Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader. That being said, it will be interesting to see where each of these men stack up at this point in their career.

Who do you think will win this contest on September 11th?